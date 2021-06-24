5 Summer Date Outfits That Work For Any Occasion
Whether your dream date is a taking a trip to the ocean, cooking a delicious tomato basil orzo meal for two, or going to see a movie in theaters (finally!), one thing's for sure: you're going to need something to wear. Sure, your closet is stocked, but if you're looking for a new accessory or are on a mission to update your look entirely, we've put together five cute outfits tailor-made for your next summer date.
An Afternoon in the Gardens
Your local botanical gardens is the perfect day date for easy conversation. Make a statement in a neutral maxi or blend right in with a flirty floral print. Pair with monochromatic sandals and minimal jewelry for an ultra-modern effect.
Maxi Dress
Floral Mini
A Picnic in the Park
Image via Thomas Neteland/Unsplash
Balance cute and casual with this upscale skater-girl look. A bright statement top ties everything together, sneakers add a relaxed edge, and fun accessories, like colorful sunglasses, keep things flirty.
Floral Top
An Art Walk
Image via Brit + Co
Go on an outdoor mural tour or indoor museum if you need the AC. Either way, summer and dresses go together like ice cream and chocolate syrup. Opt for a bright-colored dress or one in a statement pattern, and keep your accessories simple. Jewelry made of the same metal as your bag or shoes is the cherry on top.
Croc Clutch
Gold Hoops
Block-Heel Sandal
A Sunset Stroll
We love an LBD as much as the next person, but we also know better than to underestimate the power of an all-white maxi on a summer night. Complete the look with wedges and dangly earrings, like ones that remind us of sea glass.
Maxi Dress
Espadrille Wedges
Drop Earrings
A Casual Dinner And/Or Movie
Image via Brit + Co
Put your best foot forward with bright summer sandals and a complimentary printed blouse. Get it, girl!
Ruffle-Sleeve Tee
