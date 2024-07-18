7 Flattering Summer Dress Trends We Can't Stop Shopping Right Now
Summer 2024 is the summer of many things. It's Brat summer, the Paris Olympics (yay Team USA!), and the second round of the Eras Tour. There is so much to do and so much going on — we're booked and busy. Naturally, we need outfits for all the events we are attending, whether that be going to brunch with friends, a family barbecue, a blind date, or even just a solo day around town. I don't know about you guys, but I pretty much spend the majority of my summer in sundresses. They beat the heat, and are super adorable doing it. There are hundreds of dress options out there, but here are some of the dress trends we're absolutely obsessed with this year.
Backless Dresses
Let those shoulders breath, girl! There is something so subtly sexy about a backless dress, and bonus points when it has a halter neckline. This dress gives you a great excuse to throw your hair in an updo, especially in the summer heat.
Bubble Dresses
We are SO back with the bubble skirt hem. Now, they may not be as puffed out as they were in the '80s or the early 2000s, but may this trend never die. You can never go wrong with a little movement and a little flare to your summer look. Today, you can find all styles of bubble dresses and skirts...and I am loving it.
Euro-Summer Linen Dresses
I've said it before and I'll say it again, the linen trend is here to stay. It is so timeless that it's totally worth investing in a nice linen dress that will last forever. You can wear it out to dinner on vacay, or just throw it on to run errands around town. If I were to create a capsule closet (which TBH I could never — I'm way too much of a maximalist), I would a million percent include a white linen dress.
Sleek Slip Dresses
Hello, sexy! This is the perfect nighttime dress for going on a date or drinks with the girls. The simplicity of a slip dress acts as a perfect canvas for all kinds of accessories. I would love to wear this dress with some kitten heels, a statement necklace, and a clutch.
Puff Sleeve Dresses
I have sang my praises about this specific Abercrombie dress many times before, but in general, puffed sleeves are such a funky addition to a basic dress. They add nice dimension and are flattering on any body type!
Ruffle Dresses
Like this More is More Mini dress by Free People, more IS in fact more! Sometimes, additional fabric creates flowy movement that aligns with the free spiritedness of summer. This dress makes me wanna spend the day running around on the beach or in a field barefoot somewhere.
Cottagecore Dresses
I hope cottagecore never dies. This poplin Artizia dress is everything and more. It's cutesy, and perfect for any day event. You can make this look super casual, or elevate the dress with some heels.
