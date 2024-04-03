Shop Our Fave Target Spring Decor Under $100
The concept of a spring "refresh" usually comes in the form of spring cleaning, but I think a brand new season totally warrants some brand new home decor! Luckily, the decor at Target right now is perfectly fit for springtime, donning saturated colors and floral patterns. From bedding items that definitely give Anthropologie bedding to sweet-smelling candles that double as centerpieces, the current Target spring decor is just too adorable.
These Target spring decor picks are perfect for sprucing up *all* of your spaces, and the best part is they're all under $100. Score!
Threshold Bold Plaid Square Throw Pillow
Give me all the rainbow plaid this spring! This outdoor-indoor throw pillow is just the piece you need if your couch is craving a pop of color this season. It's crafted using a soft polyester filling and a UV-resistant exterior that helps retain the vibrant colors, even in the sun.
Hilton Carter Terracotta Embossed Ceramic Planter
This planter (available in a small size and a large size) takes your classic terracotta pot up a notch with a bubble design that encapsulates the playful tone of springtime. It's fitted with a single drain hole and a matching saucer for practical plant reasons, but looks so chic whether you display it inside or outside!
DVF for Target Tall Glass Drinkware Set
Got a garden party planned this spring? Bring some eye-catching color to the table with this 4-piece glassware set from the Diane von Furstenberg collection for Target. Now, your spring cocktails (or mocktails) have a proper place to be sipped from!
Threshold Striped Border Doormat
Why greet your guests with a bland doormat? This bold graphic design makes a statement with blocked lettering and a green striped border. It's made from a medium-pile, coarsely-textured material that keeps dirt at bay and makes cleaning easy.
Threshold Boho Sunflower Pillow
This floral pillow is absolutely serving Anthropologie dupe. With intricate flower illustrations and thoughtful stitching throughout, you're getting Anthro quality at a fraction of the price. It's the perfect piece for adding strong spring energy to your bedspread!
Threshold Boho Earthy Vines Quilt
Same thing goes for this adorable boho quilt! The color scheme and stitch work are super reminiscent of what Anthropolgie's doing in their bedding department, and this design instantly warms up your room the same exact way. This quilt, available in sizes full, queen, and king, is actually reversible – it has a yellow side and a nice light blue side that you can play with when you decorate!
Threshold Neroli + Ivy Ceramic Candle
There's nothing like opening up your windows, lighting a candle, and letting the fresh air come in on a sunny spring day. This scented candle (only $10!) that smells like neroli and ivy supplies such a fitting scent for days where you just wanna kick back, relax, and watch the sun calmly trickle in through your window.
Threshold Happy Spring Wall Hanging
Honor the season of blooms with this darling flag that flaunts different designs of springtime, from butterflies to bees. It's *so* cute, you'll wanna hang it up every year!
Threshold Colorful Floral Framed Canvas
Of course, your wall art has to be on-theme with spring! This $45 canvas comes with the entire package – a frame and hanging hardware – to get your gallery wall game going. This way, you can display a bouquet without actually having to buy flowers every week!
Opalhouse Floral Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set
Complete your spring bed set-up with these sheets dotted with pink and yellow petals! These sheets are made of 100% percale cotton, which ensures softness and breathability with every sleep. The set is available in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king for just $50, and is shoppable in 3 other color schemes and patterns.
Costway 6 Drawer Rolling Storage Cart
Your home office could *definitely* benefit from a lively color palette, and this practical Target spring decor piece brings it all with added practicality for holding papers, art supplies, cords, and the like. It moves around on lockable rolling wheels if you like to take your work on the go!
Threshold Multi Plaid Napkins
Another amazing Target spring decor piece for tablescapes, these reusable rainbow plaid napkins bring a spirited vibe. They'd be so cute as a wrap for colorful silverware!
Room Essentials Seashell Throw Pillow
This seashell throw pillow works in those vacation vibes without you ever having to leave the house (except to make a Target run, of course)! The pale yellow color is super on-trend this year, and you could even decorate with this piece beyond spring, into summer.
Room Essentials Printed Plush Floral Throw Blanket
Cozy up against this throw blanket that delivers both on comfort and spring colors! You can snag it for just $10 in two different colors – blue or pink – both of which have a variety of different floral prints. When you're not cuddling up, it'll make your sofa or bed look the part for the season.
Threshold Floral Doormat
Make coming home an absolute treat with this floral doormat that boasts every color from an electric chartreuse to a deep purple.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more of our fave decor picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.