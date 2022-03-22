Checkered Home Decor Is The Geometric Answer To Spring Florals
From floral wallpaper to squiggle mirrors to checkered pieces, this year's spring decor is all about having fun! Checkerboard is a straightforward way to add color and dimension to your home in a modern way. Keep scrolling for our favorite home decor recs that we can't wait to add to our own spaces.
Wavy Checkered Utensil Holder ($24)
The perfect way to complement all of your simple spoons, spatulas, and tongs? A cornflower blue utensil holder that will add an artsy edge to any kitchen.
Checkerboard Shaggy Rug ($49+)
Rugs are an easy way to add tons of color, texture, and style to a room with a single product. This checkered rug has fringed ends for some extra fun *and* it'll keep your toes cozy.
Reusable Cloth Set ($26)
Instead of using paper napkins that will just end up in a landfill, consider these reusable cloths. Perfect for wrapping up your picnic food or even as a hair accessory (we won't tell!), they're more eco-friendly and way cuter than a plain white napkin!
Vintage-Inspired Checkered Towel ($12)
These towels are great all year because they'll add some color to a gray winter day or act as a beach towel accessory to your 'kini. Play up an already colorful bathroom, or use them to add some fun to a minimalist bathroom.
Irregular Checked Bolster Pillow ($98)
A patterned throw pillow (like this Lulu and Georgia pick) looks great on top of a plain white comforter or adds an extra punch to an already-colorful couch.
Glass Tile Coasters ($18)
If you ask us, spring isn't spring without some cocktails and fresh lemonade. These coasters are colorful enough to complement the prettiest of drinks. Grab a few for your spring bridal showers, summer barbecues, and just for sipping drinks on your patio.
Colorful Checkerboard Swirl Pattern Rug ($59)
Checkerboards don't have to be made with perfectly straight squares! This swirly rug is the kind of decor that adds the right amount of personality to a space. Plus it puts us in a disco mood.
Distressed Check Window Panel ($39)
If you prefer more minimal decor in lieu of multicolored pieces, consider a pair of black and white curtains for a bit of chic sophistication that won't compete with vivid coffee table books or rainbow trinkets.
Lane And Lucia Lilac Checkered Removable Wallpaper ($79+)
As far as we're concerned, lilac is a spring neutral. This spring wallpaper is an easy way to add the checkered trend to your walls, the inside of your drawers, or your stairs — plus it's removable!
Ninola Design Watercolor Floor Pillow ($79)
When you're having a girls' night in, the last thing you want is for someone to be uncomfy or without a seat. That's where this floor pillow comes in! We love the fact that it's covered in rainbow squares, almost as much as we love that every purchase supports the artist behind the design.
Retro Checkerboard Glass Cup ($20)
We're always looking for a new way to upgrade our glasswareonce spring and summer come around. Swap your regular, clear glasses for these retro printed ones. They might just make drinking water more fun!
Checkered Flower Trinket Dish ($20)
A dish is a great way to add just a little bit of color and design to your space without committing to a larger piece of decor. Store it on your bathroom counter or your vanity for rings, earrings, and other small trinkets. It's cute *and* useful, which just makes us love it even more.
Hand Towel Set of 2 ($40)
Bring some style into your bathroom with these colorful hand towels. They're made from organic cotton and are a great option for guest bathrooms, drying off after a workout, or cleaning up spills. Just throw in the washer, remove, and reuse.
Minimalist Geometric Wall Clock ($49)
Since telling the time is an essential part of our day, we might as well make it more fun. Even clocks need a little color, like this shatter-resistant, purple pick.
Checkered Throw Pillow ($49)
These pillows are perfect for napping, pillow fights, and all things chill.
