What To Wear For Every Spring Adventure
With spring just around the corner, we’re more than ready to get outside and get moving again. We can’t wait to fill our calendars with bike rides, hikes with friends, and much-needed doses of nature. Because making time to get outdoors and be with our loved ones tends to have a feel-good effect on our bodies and minds, it’s always worth prioritizing. And after this winter, we could certainly all use the pick-me-up!Of course, there’s no better way to get motivated to move than with playful new activewear you’ll want to show off. Which is where Old Navy comes in — we’ve partnered together to share outfit ideas for all your springtime activities, so you can get out the door without a second thought and get after the day. Thanks to their new spring activewear lines, there’s no shortage of cute and colorful options to build outfits around for all your outdoor plans. Made to take you and the family from workout to weekending, you’re guaranteed to stay cool and comfortable all day long, without sacrificing your style. When the great outdoors (or the local neighborhood!) start calling, here’s exactly what to wear.
Biking With Family
Trendy colors and textures elevate biker shorts — the obvious choice for biking! — for a more casual ride with the family. Mixing and matching your PowerSoft sets will double your workout wardrobe, too! Keep rays at bay with a Gender-Neutral Twill Baseball Cap.
Biking With Family: Men
This packable windbreaker will keep you protected on a breezy bike ride, but packs into its own pouch pocket (with a strap for easy carrying!) when the ride starts to heat up. Old Navy's Faux-Leather/Faux-Suede Sneakers keep the look in spring style.
Biking With Family: Kids
These StretchTech shorts will keep the little ones comfortable all day long. Plus, a subtle print makes them easy to pair with all his favorite colors! Complete the look with this Nylon Baseball Cap For Boys.
For girls, the only thing cooler than printed leggings is pairing them with a fun graphic tee! Bright colors bring big energy and good times to any activity.
Hiking With Girlfriends
Test out the onesie trend with your girls next time you hit the trails together! Start with the sleek base, then layer on a shacket or a sweatshirt over your shoulders, weather depending. These Faux-Leather Sneakers keep it all in style.
Brunch With Girlfriends
Even after a long hike, a PowerSoft dress will have you feeling fresh enough to head straight to brunch! It’s instantly dressed up with a classic jean jacket.
Nature Walk With Family
These are the kind of workout shorts you’ll always want to show off, even on a casual walk with the family! For low-key activities, stay comfy by pairing them with a super-soft fleece and Canvas Slip-On Sneakers For Women.
Nature Walk With Family: Kids
These breathable shorts go with everything, like the graphic tee he’s been obsessed with lately and the bright beanie he’ll never want to take off. Canvas Slip-Ons make it easy to feel put together.
A pair of printed StretchTech joggers are guaranteed to be her new favorite weekend pants. Even on a walk with the family, she’ll look and feel her coolest. Keep her locks in style too with this Hair Scrunchie 3-Pack.
Self-Caring
After a long day of movement, settle down for some self-care in a dreamy new set from the O.N.L.Y. collection — which is literally designed to be your feel-good uniform. Whether you're treating yourself to an at-home facial or just marathoning your favorite show, this Mini-Scrunchie 5-Pack is your hair go-to.
