20 Cozy Fleece Pullovers To Warm Up Your Winter
Ready to trade those questionable situationships for something warm, cozy, and 100% reliable? As the temperature drops, there’s no need to question your life choices—especially when you can wrap yourself in the warm embrace of fleece pullovers this winter. We've curated the ultimate lineup of pullovers that won't leave you wondering if they're "ready for a relationship." Spoiler alert: They are! Get ready to say goodbye to those relationship gray areas and hello to the warm and fuzzy embrace of snuggly winter wear with this curation of 20 fleece pullovers.
Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Snap Pullover
Dive into winter with the earthy vibes of the Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Snap Pullover in a mesmerizing clay color. It's the perfect blend of style and sustainability.
L.L. Bean Sherpa Fleece Jacket
L.L. Bean brings the A-game with their Sherpa Fleece Jacket, a timeless classic that's both functional and fashionable. This jacket is a chilly weather essential, promising style points without sacrificing comfort.
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece 1/4-Zip
Picture yourself wrapped in the cozy embrace of the Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece 1/4-Zip in a dreamy periwinkle hue.
New Balance Achiever Fleece Pullover
Blaze a trail in the New Balance Achiever Fleece Pullover, available in a delightful lilac shade. It's the perfect fusion of sporty and sweet, keeping you on-trend while you conquer the day.
L.L. Bean Classic Fleece Pullover
Stay effortlessly chic in the L.L. Bean Classic Fleece Pullover. With its timeless design and cozy feel, this pullover is a wardrobe staple that transitions seamlessly from outdoor adventures to coffee shop hangs.
Lululemon Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover
Elevate your athleisure game with the Lululemon Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover. This fleece pullover seamlessly combines fashion and function, ensuring you stay snug while turning heads on your morning run or coffee run.
Mad River Sherpa Quarter-Snap
Embrace the rustic charm of the Mad River Sherpa Quarter-Snap in an irresistible oatmeal color. This pullover is a cozy companion for chilly winter days, serving up style with a side of warmth.
Columbia Benton Springs™ Half Snap Fleece Pullover
Columbia has your back (literally) with the Benton Springs™ Half Snap Fleece Pullover. Slide into this classic piece for a touch of outdoor-inspired style, perfect for weekend adventures and laid-back brunches alike.
FP Movement Women's Rocky Ridge Pullover
Elevate your athletic wear with the FP Movement Women's Rocky Ridge Pullover. Whether you're hitting the gym or simply running errands, this pullover brings a chill vibe to your active wardrobe.
Columbia Fire Side™ Quarter Zip Sherpa Fleece
Heat things up in the Columbia Fire Side™ Quarter Zip Sherpa Fleece. This pullover boasts a quarter-zip design, making it a must for those chilly nights around the bonfire.
The North Face Cragmont Fleece ¼-Snap
Combining fashion-forward design with outdoor durability, this pullover is ready for whatever adventure comes your way.
Lands’ End Long Sleeve Cozy Quarter Zip Top
Wrap yourself in comfort with Lands’ End Long Sleeve Cozy Quarter Zip Top. It's a timeless piece that effortlessly transitions from lazy Sundays to casual Fridays.
All in Motion™Half Zip Fleece Pullover
Keep it cool and casual with the All in Motion™ Half Zip Fleece Pullover. This piece is all about versatility, offering the perfect balance between style and comfort for those on-the-go days.
Free People Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover
Hit the slopes in the Free People Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover. This eye-catching piece is a playful take on the classic fleece, making it a standout choice for the fashion-forward adventurer.
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Crewneck Pullover
Minimalists, rejoice! The Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Crewneck Pullover is your go-to for a low-key, cozy 'fit. Embrace neutrals and simplicity without compromising on warmth and style.
Parks Project Trail Sherpa Fleece Pullover
Make a statement with the Parks Project Trail Sherpa Fleece Pullover. This pullover not only keeps you warm but also supports a cause, making it a win-win for both your style and the great outdoors.
We The Free Cozy Camden Sweatshirt
Channel your inner free spirit with the We The Free Cozy Camden Sweatshirt. This pullover exudes laid-back vibes with a touch of boho charm.
Gramicci Sherpa Jackets
Gramicci Sherpa Jackets redefine casual cool. These jackets effortlessly blend outdoor ruggedness with street-style flair, making them the go-to choice for fashionistas who want to make a statement wherever they go.
LALA LABEL: The World Needs Your Magic Heart Puff Print Pullover
Spread positivity and warmth with the LALA LABEL Magic Heart Puff Print Pullover. This whimsical piece is not just clothing; it's a mood-boosting fashion statement that reminds us all of the magic within.
Billabong Switchback Mock Neck Fleece
Embrace the coastal vibes with the Billabong Switchback Mock Neck Fleece. This pullover seamlessly blends comfort and style, making it a beachy essential for those cool evenings by the shore.
Tag us with your favorite fleece pullovers on Instagram!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.