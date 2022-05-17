Find The Perfect Exercise Dress for Summer 2022 With These Cute Picks
Exercise dresses are the most elevated form of loungewear, and we're all about them in summer 2022. Whether you *actually* want to wear these for fitness pursuits like tennis or golfing, or you just want a casual and comfy dress to rock with sneakers, these exercise dresses are sure to be your go-tos in the coming months. Need an exercise dress but not sure where to look? We've got you covered.
adidas Originals Hooded French Terry Dress ($45)
Sporty and chic, this '90s-inspired dress from adidas is right on point for summer 2022's fashion trends. Rock it with a Y2K-era trucker hat and some chunky sneakers, and you'll be good to go.
girlfriend collective Lola V-Neck Dress ($61, was $88)
This gorgeous rust-red color may look autumnal, but this dress is fully summer ready with its cute silhouette, racerback straps, and v-cut neckline.
Athleta Om My Way Dress ($89)
With the lightweight texture and moisture-wicking fabric of this dress, it truly is perfect for *all* your summer pursuits. And we're OBSESSED with this stunning periwinkle blue color.
Alo soft Courtside Tennis Dress ($108)
This pick from Alo is giving us major Cher in gym class energy. Pair it with a dainty cross-body bag, sneakers, and a girly baseball cap for the ultimate '90s look.
Madewell MWL Flex Fitness Dress ($88)
With a halter neckline and criss-cross back straps, this dress is a total crowd-pleaser... and it comes in all manner of stylish colors.
Athleta Santorini Thera Dress ($70, was $89)
We would rock this dress in Santorini, but also while WFH on our back porch. Its casual vibes provide the ultimate in comfort without sacrificing style.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Move It Dress ($99)
Beyond Yoga is known for their quality materials and gorgeous colors, and this exercise dress is no exception. Welcome to your new summer uniform.
Madewell alder Get Dirty Dress ($135)
Another option that comes in tons of fun colors, this dress isn't just cute — it's also functional. Translation: It has shorts underneath, with a pocket for holding necessities like keys and/or your phone. Win-win.
Reformation Amy Ecostretch Active Dress ($98)
Rock that Ref look with this elegant, simple exercise dress. We're loving the flattering square neckline and A-line silhouette.
Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress ($100)
An exercise dress that's color-blocked, asymmetrical, AND comfy/cute? Sign us up.
Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress ($28, was $55)
We're rediscovering Old Navy in a big way... it's quickly becoming one of our go-tos for affordable finds, and this adorable dress (with a built-in bra, we might add) is the perfect example.
Athleta Infinity Printed Dress ($99)
Looking for an exercise dress with a fun print? Look no further than this cute, blue-patterned little number.
Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress ($55)
Another great printed option is this houndstooth-adorned piece from Halara. It's the perfect Millennial pink shade, too.
