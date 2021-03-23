20 of the Prettiest Tops We're Eyeing For Spring
We're slowly inching out of our athleisure rut and eyeing feminine tops for spring. Get ready for a Zoom fashion upgrade. This season's all about fanciful florals, oversize collars, and ruffles galore, plus a few staples in fresh spring colors. Everything is looking bright for spring 2021 and we're feeling it! Happy spring!
& Other Stories Bold Foral Puff Sleeve Blouse ($32)
We never met a square top we didn't like — so flattering for all sizes!
Maje Striped Shirt with Large Collar ($265)
Mixed stripes and oversize collars are two trends we're loving right now.
Madewell Linen-Blend Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Crop Top in Gingham Check ($62)
Gingham never goes out of style in our book. The crop and puff sleeves give it a 2021 refresh.
& Other Stories Embroidered Ruffle Blouse ($99)
Ruffled trim and intricate embroidery make us feel straight out of a Bridgerton storybook.
Sezane Matty Shirt Cargo Green ($120)
Shoulders are having a moment. These gathered flounces will steal the show on your next Zoom call. Also: 100 percent organic and Oeko-Tex certified.
Everlane The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt ($110)
A silk fabric that you can wash makes this utility top business casual in the best sense.
Zara Poplin Top with Bow ($40)
Bring back color, please! We're ready for it.
Anthropologie Sidra Embroidered Blouse ($168)
Delicate embroidery elevates the charm factor. Take it from weekday to weekend!
Big Bud Polo Shirt ($60)
Get cozy in this pretty-in-pink polo with 70's-inspired dramatic collar.
Madewell Square-Neck Pleat-Sleeve Top ($78)
Pair this poplin top with shorts (when the time is right) or jeans, from day to night.
Christy Dawn The Annie Top ($148)
Prairie femininity indeed, all wrapped in a vintage-inspired blouse.
Mango Ruched Polka-Dot Blouse ($80)
Go from spring to summer with an optional off-the-shoulder look.
Reformation Arancini Linen Top ($148)
Black is always in season and this slim-fitting bodice (from a sustainable brand) makes it perfect for spring date nights.
Eloquii Smocked Top with Puff Sleeves ($70)
The smocked top gets a grown-up refresh with this lovely top that's both comfortable and cute.
Doen Selma Top ($298)
If you buy one spring top this season, this romantic statement piece in silk georgette is worth the splurge.
Nation Ltd Rosetta Top ($143)
Upgrade your spring tee with on-trend voluminous, gathered puff sleeves from this mindful LA-based brand.
Zara Printed Poplin Top ($40)
Fun and flirty, this crop top feels fancy for when you're ready to take a vacay.
Anthropologie Danya Ruffled Blouse ($98)
This sweet number is an elevated spring staple with delicate ruffles and lace-up detail.
Boden Authentic Jersey Shirt ($75)
Polka dots have a subtle way of saying "It's spring and we're so happy about it!"
Gap Shirred Button-Front Top ($43)
Band collars FTW.
What are you eyeing for spring? Share your looks with us @BritandCo!
For more spring fashion, visit our Fashion page.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Everything You Need To Know About Filing A Tax Extension
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we go over tax deadlines and when it's a good idea to file for an extension.
Surprise! Tax Day is
April 15 May 17 (the usual federal tax filing deadline has been pushed back by a month this year; state deadlines can vary and are not always the same as the federal filing deadline)! What many don't realize is that April 15th (usually) is just one of many important dates on the tax calendar. For example, if you run a small business, there are many other important tax dates to know about. Below, we will cover these and provide a timeline of dates to circle in red on your calendar. In addition, we will cover when and if you need to file an extension.
March 15: S-Corporations and partnership tax returns for calendar year filers are due, along with Schedules K-1! This is also the deadline to file for a 6-month extension on S-corporation and partnership tax returns.
April 15 May 17: BIG DAY Folks! Here is a breakdown of all the events that usually happen on April 15th but this year happen on May 17.
- Your individual 2020 federal income tax return is due.
- This also applies to sole proprietors who also file a Schedule C as part of their personal return.
Still April 15:
- If you are a corporation (C-Corp) on a calendar year, April 15 is the due date for your corporate tax return.
- If you pay estimated quarterly taxes, the first quarter's payment is still due for 2021 on April 15
Dates To Know If You Pay Quarterly:
If you pay estimated quarterly taxes, you need to file and pay on the following dates:
April 15 for Q1 2021
June 15 for Q2 2021
September 15 for Q3 2021
January 18, 2022 for Q4 2021 (accounting for the weekend and MLK holiday)
When Should You File An Extension?:
I am still amazed by how many people wait until days before April 15th (May 17 this year) to file their taxes. If you do not act on or before tax day, you may be subject to penalties. You could be subject to a 'failure-to-file penalty' and a 'failure-to-pay penalty' for paying late. I suggest avoiding all of this by simply filing on time. If you simply cannot pull it together or you have a legitimate reason that you can't file (i.e. you are still waiting on K-1s to arrive), you can file an extension.
"Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can request an automatic tax-filing extension. Filing this form (Form 4868) gives you until Oct. 15 to file your tax return," said Cathi Reed, Regional Director, Block Advisors. "When filing an extension, a common misconception is that you get additional time to pay your tax liability. That isn't the case. In fact, to get the extension, you must estimate your tax liability while also paying any amount due."
Small business taxes can seem complicated and get overwhelming, but with Block Advisors, you don't have to go it alone. Let them take care of your taxes so you can focus on what you love. And if you need to file an extension, they'll handle that too.
Photos by Katie Harp and Sincerely Media for Unsplash.