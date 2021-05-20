19 Must-Have Summer Accessories You Can Snag On Amazon
Vintage Acrylic Rings ($14): Funky acrylic rings are everywhere right now, and there's no harm trying out the bold trend when they're so affordable.
Colorful Resin Rings ($10): For a slightly more subtle approach to the acrylic ring trend, these pretty colors are easier to style for everyday wear.
JW Pei Pouch Bag ($68): Combine a pastel palette with ruched shoulder style and you've found yourself the perfect summer bag.
Cloud Chain Bag ($30): Chunky chains are another big trend for summer, and the bold strap makes the popular cloud clutch so much easier to carry around.
Acrylic Beaded Bag ($27): Vintage beaded bags can be hard to find, but this adorable style still looks one-of-a-kind. Add to any outfit for a whimsical, summer look.
Vintage Aviator Sunglasses ($14): Vintage-style aviator sunglasses are everywhere right now, and this affordable version makes it easy to join in on the trend.
Driving Rectangle Sunglasses ($12): Tinted lenses are a lot easier to pair with face masks than all-black shades, so it's no surprise fun colors are the must-have style this summer.
Chain Belt ($16): Chain belts are a surprisingly cool way to dress up your athleisure pieces, like biker shorts and unitards.
Shower Slides ($17): Forget dad shoes — puffy slides are the new ugly-cute footwear trend to slip on for errands and workout classes.
Ruched Slides ($25): If you're looking for a less casual, yet still comfortable sandal for summer, ruched slides will check both boxes off for you.
WAYF Terry Bucket Hat ($45): Terry cloth is another emerging trend for spring and summer. Scoop up this cute terry hat version now so you wear it all season long.
Dad Baseball Cap ($10): You can never go wrong with a classic baseball cap. Add a new color to your rotation that goes with the rest of your seasonal hues.
Flower Pearl Necklace ($11): You'll be surprised how quickly you can transform an outfit for the warmer months by simply adding on this playful, throwback necklace.
Bohemian Bead Pearl Necklace ($15): You may have seen mixed metal necklaces everywhere for fall and winter, but this half-pearl, half-beaded necklace has reimagined the trend for summer.
Smiley Toggle Necklace ($24): After a long year, the cheer-y, smiley jewelry trend is a more than welcome addition to our wardrobes. When paired with a pearl chain and toggle clasp, you have the ultimate statement necklace for summer.
Cotton Crew Socks ($17): If you're embracing the socks with sandals trend, these colorful crew socks are the perfect choice. Of course, you can always wear them with your favorite sneakers, but it never hurts to have a fresh batch.
Crystal Bracelet Watch ($45): This retro-style watch will immediately elevate your outfit (without the investment required by most watches). Pair it with chunky gold bracelets for an even bolder look.
Tortoise Claw Clip ($12): Of all the Y2K trends returning for this season, claw clips may be the most sophisticated and functional of them all. Keep one handy to clip back your hair whenever you need.
Mini Acetate Clips ($10): Alternatively, use these colorful mini clips for a fun way to pull back shorter hair (or your outgrown curtain bangs) or experiment with more Y2K hair styles.
Tag us with all your summer fashion on Instagram!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.