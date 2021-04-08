How To Wear The Best Spring Fashion Trends, According To The Pros
As we all break out of hibernation and start to think about fashion beyond WFH athleisure, we asked three fashion pros from LiketoKnow.it (LTK) what they're eyeing this season. From the top five trends for spring on their list to how to wear them on your next Zoom call or road trip, join them (and us) for a little spring shopping spree below!
Candiace Trevino of @Smilesandpearlss
Candice's 5 favorite fashion trends for spring:
1. Gorgeous sorbet colors and tones
2. Smocked tops and sleeve moments
4. Simple Separates
5. Natural pearl jewelry
How do these trends fit into today's WFH lifestyle?
You can incorporate any of these trends into your WFH or close-to-home look. Separates are great because you can mix and match them. Pair the top with a pair of jeans or pair two sets of separates with each other, creating a small capsule wardrobe with just two or three sets of separates.
Which are most Zoom-friendly?
Sleeve moments would be such a fun way to step up your Zoom game! A solid sorbet top with a fun sleeve would be fun but also still professional. Natural pearl jewelry can be accessorized and does not appear too overpowering in a meeting.
What are good pieces for road trips/local travel near you?
I love a good flowy maxi dress for travel. It's easy to slip on and you can wear it with a jean jacket, a hat, and you feel so put together with minimal effort. Having a maxi dress in an elaborate floral or a sorbet color will put you right on trend for spring!
SHOP CANDICE'S FAVORITE TRENDS
Monica Awe-Etuk of @awedbymoni
Monica's 5 favorite fashion trends for spring:
- Oversize blazers
- Relaxed silhouettes
- Yellow accessories
- Chunky sole sandals
- Strappy sandals
How do these trends fit into today's WFH lifestyle?
These trends all keep a level of comfort in mind. Relaxed silhouettes, such as high-rise dress pants and oversized blazers, are both comfortable and on trend. Yellow is a happy color, and we all need a little boost of joy right now, with all the craziness going on in the world right now.
Chunky sole sandals also lend to this more relaxed vibe that I absolutely love, as most chunky sandals are comfortable and easy to walk in, especially when taking long walks outside for fresh air. Although strappy sandals can feature both comfortable, relaxed heels, they can also feature a higher heel. The higher heels that are being sought after have to be Bottega Veneta's square toe strappy sandals, which also feature a more comfortable elongated square toe as well rubber-injected leather outsole to ensure a more comfortable walking experience.
Which are the most Zoom-friendly?
The most Zoom-friendly are pieces that have a detailed neckline. Because you only show the top part of your body, I highly recommend wearing dresses and tops that add some kind of detail to the neckline. An alternative to detailed necklines is to wear statement jewelry. Chunky necklaces are a major trend and will add interest to your Zoom look.
What are good pieces for road trips/local travel near you?
As I gear up for my next road trip to a sunny destination, I have started putting aside a few key items that I will be wearing on repeat.
- A straw fedora
- Dad sandals
- A pair of oversize sunglasses
- A pair of hoop earrings I can wear with everything
- A white shirt dresses. This looks great worn as a dress or over denim shorts if you are heading to the beach. It looks great flats, slides, heels and so much more.
SHOP MONICA'S FAVORITE TRENDS
Erin Busbee of BusbeeStyle.com
Erin's 5 favorite fashion trends for spring:
- Spring Leather: I can basically wear leather all year long here in Telluride, Colorado… even in the summer! I think it's the perfect combination of sexy sophistication. Look for a leather blazer or pants in a spring-like color like white or camel.
- Puffy shoulders and sleeves: I'm boxy with narrow shoulders so these really flatter my frame. Plus, I just LOVE the drama. As I always say to my readers and viewers, "I love drama with my clothes, not in my life."
- Wide-Leg Trousers and Relaxed Fit Jeans: One of the keys to looking as long and tall as possible is to wear high-rise, wide-leg pants and heels.
- Bubblegum Pink: I think the bright greens are really fresh too!
- Knit EVERYTHING, including dresses, skirts, crop tops, and pants. It's one of the things we can thank COVID for.
How do these trends fit into today's WFH lifestyle?
I'm all about fashion and function. Trends are great, but if they don't work in my wardrobe or for my lifestyle, I'm not wearing them. Enter: The bra top.;) I think wide leg pants, relaxed fit jeans and trousers and knit everything will seamlessly integrate into our more casual lives. Puffy sleeves and shoulders are a little more dramatic and less versatile, but I think most of us are growing tired of casual clothes and are SO ready to bust out some more exciting pieces. I know I am. Roaring 2020's… I'm ready for you!
Which are most Zoom-friendly?
I think knits are perfect for Zoom. You can wear a lightweight solid-colored sweater with a simple scoop or v-neckline, add a beautiful necklace and some lipstick. Bam…you're Zoom-ready! I also think it's nice to be able to wear knit pants or relaxed fit jeans for maximum comfort.
Personally, I have no qualms about rocking a puffy shoulder or sleeve top on Zoom. I think it adds a little pizazz and style.
What are good pieces for road trips/local travel near you?
Jeans are a MUST for any and every road trip. Try some of the relaxed fit jeans for an even better road trip experience. And, dare I say it…? Maybe even size up so they don't cut into your waistline. I think adding some of the bold colors will add some excitement to your trip. Think a standout piece in a bold and beautiful color like bubblegum pink or a tennis ball green dress. If you are visiting the mountains, you'll definitely want some relaxed fit jeans and a leather blazer to stay warm and stylish. Come see me in Telluride!
SHOP ERIN'S FAVORITE TRENDS
For fashion and life advice, check out Brit's chat with legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg on Teach Me Something New.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 2021 Home Decor Trends According to the Pros - Brit + Co ›
- The 6 Must-Have Bras to Pair With Spring Fashion Trends - Brit + Co ›
- Swimwear Trends 2021 - Best Swimsuits For All Body Types - Brit + Co ›
- 20 of the Prettiest Tops We're Eyeing For Spring - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Sustainable Fashion Brands to Support This Spring - Brit + Co ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
This 30-Minute Chicken Recipe Offers A Creative Way To Eat Your Veggies
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.
Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato sliced
- 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
- feta cheese, crumbled
- lemon juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Step One
Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.
Step Two
Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.
Step Three
Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.
Step Four
Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.
Step Five
For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.
Step Six
Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!
More Dinner Ideas:
Upgrade Your Taco Tuesday With This BBQ Twist
This Firecracker Chicken Recipe Is Perfect For Spring
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.