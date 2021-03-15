New podcast alert!
Allow us to set the scene for you: It's a Sunday night, maybe you're sipping some vino and working on your grocery list, and you're feeling totally uninspired about what to cook for the week ahead. Lucky for you, that's where we come in, because we teamed up with our friends at Perdue to deliver trending recipes that'll bring flavor, freshness, and fun to your dinner table. Scroll on for today's mouth-watering menu recommendation: a firecracker chicken meal you can whip up in under 30 minutes!

Firecracker Chicken with Rice

We're bringing the tanginess with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy for this recipe! Break out the air fryer to keep clean up a breeze, and grab pre-cut PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ CHICKEN for this dish for added convenience and ease.

Serves Two

Ingredients:

Step One

Season PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST with salt and pepper, then coat it with cornstarch.

Step Two

Dip the chicken into egg mixture and place into the air fryer at 370˚ for 8 minutes. Flip halfway through.

Step Three

Mix buffalo hot sauce and brown sugar to make your firecracker sauce. Once the chicken is done cooking, toss in the firecracker sauce and serve over rice.

Step Four

Garnish with chopped scallion for a fresh addition and dig in!

Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.

