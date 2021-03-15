17 Colorful Spring Sneakers You’ll *Actually* Wear
Since athleisure is having a bigger moment than ever RN, there's no time like the present to give loungewear and comfy shoes a second (or third) chance. You know what they say: If you can't beat 'em, join 'em! Make daytime-casual stylish and colorful in a whole new way with a pair of tennies that reads cool girl in action. Scroll down for 17 game-changing spring kicks (from sustainable sneakers to easy-going slip-ons) that won't cramp your style one bit.
Adidas Originals Superstar Women's Sneaker ($90): Go big or go home! If you only invest in one pair of comfy shoes this season, make it these bright Superstar sneakers. When paired with everyday basics, like boyfriend jeans and a ribbed tee, the highlighter yellow will pop.
Zara Animal Print Sneakers ($30): Invest in some animal print sneakers to solidify your cheetah-girl status. Now this is some ferocious footwear that comes second to none.
Old Skool Bleach Wash Sneakers ($70): 'Cause you're just a skater girl with a soft spot for old school classics, like these bleached Vans. Channel your inner rockstar by pairing them with distressed black jeans or a denim button-front skirt for an off-duty look.
Colorblock Faux Suede Sneakers ($28): Travel the world in style with these textured and colorful low-tops that are begging to be paired with a sweater and oversized jacket for a look that's NYC commuter-chic.
Converse Chuck 70 Renew Canvas High Top Sneaker ($95): Say buh-bye to bleh winter colors, and hello to these two-toned, citrus-y Chuck Taylors. Gear up for fresh air and sunny days.
Vans Classic Slip-On Pastel Sneaker ($55): Start channeling spring vibes STAT with these checked pastel slip-ons. Grab your picnic basket for a date with your favorite book.
PUMA x Charlotte Olympia Mile Rider Sneaker ($110): All that glitters really is gold with these glam tennis shoes. Inspired by the style of female circus performers, pair them with everything from a body suit to a mini dress for a look that will dominate. We can't even.
Chloé Lauren Calfskin Sneaker with Pin Patches ($650): Girl, you didn't think we could forget about you and your high-fashion ways, did you? Wear these statement sneakers with biker shorts and a laid-back pullover for downtown style that's so right now.
Veja 3-Lock Logo Sneakers ($130): Take your look to the next level with these metallic velcro sneakers that will make even your most casual denim cutoffs look fab. TBH, you'll never want to take them off.
ASOS Koi Footwear Lizzies Vegan Trainers ($56): Too much color? No such thing. Not only do these pink, blue and purple trainers pack some serious candy-colored punch, but they'll make you look fly all day long.
JIMMY CHOO Hawaii Glitter Glow-In-The-Dark Sneakers ($495): Coffee runs will never be the same. These super cute rainbow sneakers remind us of confetti and offer endless outfit possibilities.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Asmc Treino Mid Printed Sneakers ($200): Do athleisure right with these floral Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers that will make you want to run around in a wildflower field.
Toni Pons Fonda Platform Espadrille Sneaker ($125): Get the best of both worlds with these striped espadrilles-turned-sneakers in disguise. If you're Hamptons-bound, then you already know that these are mandatory (to be paired with none other than a crisp white button-down and floppy straw hat). Otherwise, proceed to style them with an effortless tie-waist skirt or an eyelet dress for the win.
Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Recycled Mesh and Leather ($98): Recycled kicks that feel like you're walking on a cloud? We're so down.
Dolce and Gabbana Portofino Sneakers with Appliqués ($1,195): Too glam for sneakers? Not this girl. Between the edgy studs and colorful flowers, these ultra-feminine babies could totally be teamed with a tulle skirt à la Carrie Bradshaw.
Madewell x Gola Classics Tie-Dye Sneakers ($65): Walking your dog is about to become a smidge more stylish thanks to these Madewell sneakers. Pair them with a neon sports bra for running to the store or take a risk by styling them alongside an airy maxi dress. That'll get them talking!
Will you be rocking stylish sneakers this spring? Follow us on Pinterest for more colorful style inspo!


Allow us to set the scene for you: It's a Sunday night, maybe you're sipping some vino and working on your grocery list, and you're feeling totally uninspired about what to cook for the week ahead. Lucky for you, that's where we come in, because we teamed up with our friends at Perdue to deliver trending recipes that'll bring flavor, freshness, and fun to your dinner table. Scroll on for today's mouth-watering menu recommendation: a firecracker chicken meal you can whip up in under 30 minutes!
Firecracker Chicken with Rice
We're bringing the tanginess with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy for this recipe! Break out the air fryer to keep clean up a breeze, and grab pre-cut PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ CHICKEN for this dish for added convenience and ease.
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 1 pack of PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buffalo hot sauce
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 scallions chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Rice for serving
Step One
Season PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST with salt and pepper, then coat it with cornstarch.
Step Two
Dip the chicken into egg mixture and place into the air fryer at 370˚ for 8 minutes. Flip halfway through.
Step Three
Mix buffalo hot sauce and brown sugar to make your firecracker sauce. Once the chicken is done cooking, toss in the firecracker sauce and serve over rice.
Step Four
Garnish with chopped scallion for a fresh addition and dig in!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.