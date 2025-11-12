If you missed out on Starbucks’ recent bear cup fiasco, don’t fret – you can still find cup designs that are just as cute (if not cuter) and for way cheaper.

The original Glass Bearista Cold Cup hit cafes on November 6 for $29.95, causing excitement (and TBH, near-chaos) among loyal Starbucks fans that sought to get their hands on the limited-edition design. The bear-shaped glass swiftly sold out, with Starbucks issuing an apology for the disappointment the very same day the cups landed in stores.

If you’re experiencing FOMO from the viral Starbucks bear cup, we’ve luckily tracked down similar vessels starting at $4. Shop 7 adorable alternatives below!

Walmart Cute 20-Ounce Bear Glass Cup With Straw This $11 glass cup is quite literally an exact dupe for the Starbucks bear cup. The most noticeable difference is this one is not Starbucks-branded, but most of the details are quite similar. It's able to hold 20 ounces, which is nearly equivalent to a venti-sized drink.

Bearology Bearology Plastic Bear Tumbler With Aluminum Lid (Set Of 2) This set of two 18-ounce bear cups is available for $8, making each tumbler a mere $4. Each one comes with an aluminum lid that's able to fit a variety of straw sizes. A straw is not included, but you can easily still channel the famed Starbucks design by adding your own striped one.

Etsy Honey Bear Cup Gift Box With Reusable Glass Straw & Custom Card This honey bear-shaped cup is so sweet. It comes via gift box that includes a sturdy glass straw and a custom card, so it'd also make a great gift starting at just $12. Your iced coffees and lattes will never be the same – and that's a good thing.

Barnes & Noble Paper Source Bear Stoneware Mug If you're more of a hot drink kind of person, we found several stunning bear-themed mugs that'll keep your coffees and teas warm, cozy, and cute. This $16 stoneware design is especially festive for the holiday season, thanks to the stocking accent.

Walmart Double Wall Glass Bear Tea Cup This $9 double-walled glass cup is somewhat of a departure from the OG Starbucks bear cup, but it's still insanely cute. The best part is the bear-shaped interior will fill up with whatever color your beverage is, making the bear "come to life" while you get your caffeine fix.

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel Brown Bear Holiday Mug We could sip Peppermint Mochas from this holiday mug all day long. With a bear-y cute design wearing a red scarf, it's a nice, festive touch to your typical sipping routine. Snag it for $13, plus shop the whole set which includes a scarf-wearing reindeer, penguin, and seal.

Etsy Tiny Bear Animal Drinking Glass A tiny bear will be waiting for you at the bottom of your glass with this fun pick. Its versatile shape means you can sip a wide range of beverages, from coffee to wine. It's also dishwasher-safe, making cleanup easier than ever. Snag it for $33.

