'Tis the season.
Starbucks’ Adorable Glass Bear Cup Drops Tomorrow Alongside 6 New Holiday Cup Designs
It’s not holiday season at Starbucks until a new suite of red and green cup designs have hit cafes, and luckily, we won’t have to wait long to embrace the festive energy! The Starbucks holiday menu officially drops tomorrow, November 6, and with it comes an all-new lineup of to-go cups and merch. Alongside the bespoke cups for 2025, Starbucks is dropping the most adorable merchandise line packed with merry cups, mugs, tumblers, and that cute bear-shaped glass that’s taken over the internet.
Scroll on to take a peek at the Starbucks holiday cups for 2025, plus all the holiday-themed merch that’s hitting stores on November 6!
Starbucks 2025 Holiday Cups
Starbucks
Green Merry Apron Strings
This year's holiday cup designs at Starbucks evoke holiday comfort with motifs from the coffeehouse itself. First in the lineup is the Merry Apron Strings hot cups that take inspiration from the ties on Starbucks' barista aprons.
Starbucks
Red Merry Apron Strings
The Merry Apron Strings hot cups will come in either green or red (pictured above) this year.
Starbucks
Green Coffeehouse Plaid
Starbucks' holiday hot cups will also take on a plaid pattern for 2025.
Starbucks
Red Coffeehouse Plaid
The Coffeehouse Plaid design will also be available in green-forward or red-forward patterns.
Starbucks
Merry Apron Strings Cold Cups
Starbucks' cold cups are also getting a festive treatment with the Merry Apron Strings motif, available in green or red.
Starbucks 2025 Holiday Merch
Starbucks
White Ribbon Tumbler
The magic of the season is undoubtedly captured in Starbucks' holiday merch for 2025. First up is this super chic, gold-spotted ribbon tumbler that's great for hot or cold drinks. Snag it starting November 6 for $21.95.
Starbucks
Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler
This sweet tumbler is covered in tiny cookie shapes and more to evoke all the festive energy. It will sell for $24.95.
Starbucks
White Pleated Mug
This classic white mug gets even fancier thanks to a pleated design on the exterior. The shiny Starbucks symbol in the center will pair well with your fave Starbucks roast!
Starbucks
Holiday Puppy Tumbler
How adorable is this lil' puppy? This tumbler is so easy to take on the go with you this season and for filling up with your go-to Starbucks holiday drink. It goes for $24.95.
Starbucks
Siren’s Tail Mug
Reminiscent of the Starbucks siren's tail, this cozy green mug is practically begging for a hot chocolate or peppermint mocha.
Starbucks
Gingerbread Travel Mug
The tiny little gingerbread men on this travel mug are too dang cute. The stainless steel insulation will keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for you all season long. Snag it for $29.95.
Starbucks
Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup
What an icon! This charming bear-shaped class has been everywhere on the internet leading up to Starbucks' holiday merch drop, and it's sure to sell out fast. Plan to beeline to your nearest Starbucks to snag him for $29.95 this season. He's the perfect companion for everything from cold brews to iced lattes.
Starbucks
Golden Poinsettia Mug
This new shiny gold mug will make the perfect gift for coffee lovers to sip from.
Starbucks
Red Ribbon Tumbler
Covered in embossed ribbons, this tumbler will hit Starbucks stores on November 6 for $27.95.
Starbucks
White Starbucks Tumbler
This tumbler complete with a side handle will become your new carry-everywhere container for everything from iced coffee to plain water. Either way, it's so fun to drink from and will make your Starbucks runs all the more special.
Starbucks
Starbucks Christmas Mug
The tree-shaped handle on this Christmas mug is everything. Find it at Starbucks this holiday season for $19.95.
Starbucks
Gold Speckled Tumbler
Covered in a rich green hue and speckled with gold flecks, this tumbler leans holiday-themed without being too over-the-top. It'll sell for $32.95.
Starbucks x Hello Kitty Holiday Merch
Starbucks
Boxed Plush
Starbucks' new Hello Kitty holiday merch also hits cafes on November 6 alongside the holiday menu, starting with this cozy plush dressed like a barista. Adorable.
Starbucks
Ceramic Mug
This ceramic mug comes with a cutie topper to keep your drinks safe and warm. It goes for $32.95.
Starbucks
Stainless Steel Cold Cup
Prefer iced drinks? Fill up with this stainless cold cup that features barista Hello Kitty for $32.95.
Starbucks
Water Bottle
Stay hydrated with this stunning water bottle part of the Starbucks x Hello Kitty collab for $29.95.
Starbucks
Stainless Steel Tumbler
This insulated tumbler will be your BFF for any hot coffee or tea you plan to sip this season.
Starbucks
Gift Cards
Finally, you can snag some Hello Kitty-themed Starbucks gift cards for easy and cute stocking stuffers starting November 6.
