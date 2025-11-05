Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Starbucks’ Adorable Glass Bear Cup Drops Tomorrow Alongside 6 New Holiday Cup Designs

Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserNov 05, 2025
It’s not holiday season at Starbucks until a new suite of red and green cup designs have hit cafes, and luckily, we won’t have to wait long to embrace the festive energy! The Starbucks holiday menu officially drops tomorrow, November 6, and with it comes an all-new lineup of to-go cups and merch. Alongside the bespoke cups for 2025, Starbucks is dropping the most adorable merchandise line packed with merry cups, mugs, tumblers, and that cute bear-shaped glass that’s taken over the internet.

Scroll on to take a peek at the Starbucks holiday cups for 2025, plus all the holiday-themed merch that’s hitting stores on November 6!

Starbucks 2025 Holiday Cups

\u200bStarbucks Green Merry Apron Strings Holiday Cup

Starbucks

Green Merry Apron Strings

This year's holiday cup designs at Starbucks evoke holiday comfort with motifs from the coffeehouse itself. First in the lineup is the Merry Apron Strings hot cups that take inspiration from the ties on Starbucks' barista aprons.

\u200bStarbucks Red Merry Apron Strings Holiday Cup

Starbucks

Red Merry Apron Strings

The Merry Apron Strings hot cups will come in either green or red (pictured above) this year.

\u200bStarbucks Green Coffeehouse Plaid Holiday Cup

Starbucks

Green Coffeehouse Plaid

Starbucks' holiday hot cups will also take on a plaid pattern for 2025.

\u200bStarbucks Red Coffeehouse Plaid Holiday Cup

Starbucks

Red Coffeehouse Plaid

The Coffeehouse Plaid design will also be available in green-forward or red-forward patterns.

\u200bStarbucks Merry Apron Strings Cold Cups

Starbucks

Merry Apron Strings Cold Cups

Starbucks' cold cups are also getting a festive treatment with the Merry Apron Strings motif, available in green or red.

Starbucks 2025 Holiday Merch

\u200bStarbucks White Ribbon Tumbler

Starbucks

White Ribbon Tumbler

The magic of the season is undoubtedly captured in Starbucks' holiday merch for 2025. First up is this super chic, gold-spotted ribbon tumbler that's great for hot or cold drinks. Snag it starting November 6 for $21.95.

\u200bStarbucks Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler

Starbucks

Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler

This sweet tumbler is covered in tiny cookie shapes and more to evoke all the festive energy. It will sell for $24.95.

\u200bStarbucks White Pleated Mug

Starbucks

White Pleated Mug

This classic white mug gets even fancier thanks to a pleated design on the exterior. The shiny Starbucks symbol in the center will pair well with your fave Starbucks roast!

\u200bStarbucks Holiday Puppy Tumbler

Starbucks

Holiday Puppy Tumbler

How adorable is this lil' puppy? This tumbler is so easy to take on the go with you this season and for filling up with your go-to Starbucks holiday drink. It goes for $24.95.

\u200bStarbucks Siren\u2019s Tail Mug

Starbucks

Siren’s Tail Mug

Reminiscent of the Starbucks siren's tail, this cozy green mug is practically begging for a hot chocolate or peppermint mocha.

\u200bStarbucks Gingerbread Travel Mug

Starbucks

Gingerbread Travel Mug

The tiny little gingerbread men on this travel mug are too dang cute. The stainless steel insulation will keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for you all season long. Snag it for $29.95.

Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup

Starbucks

Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup

What an icon! This charming bear-shaped class has been everywhere on the internet leading up to Starbucks' holiday merch drop, and it's sure to sell out fast. Plan to beeline to your nearest Starbucks to snag him for $29.95 this season. He's the perfect companion for everything from cold brews to iced lattes.

\u200bStarbucks Golden Poinsettia Mug

Starbucks

Golden Poinsettia Mug

This new shiny gold mug will make the perfect gift for coffee lovers to sip from.

\u200bStarbucks Red Ribbon Tumbler

Starbucks

Red Ribbon Tumbler

Covered in embossed ribbons, this tumbler will hit Starbucks stores on November 6 for $27.95.

White Starbucks Tumbler

Starbucks

White Starbucks Tumbler

This tumbler complete with a side handle will become your new carry-everywhere container for everything from iced coffee to plain water. Either way, it's so fun to drink from and will make your Starbucks runs all the more special.

\u200bStarbucks Christmas Mug

Starbucks

Starbucks Christmas Mug

The tree-shaped handle on this Christmas mug is everything. Find it at Starbucks this holiday season for $19.95.

\u200bStarbucks Gold Speckled Tumbler

Starbucks

Gold Speckled Tumbler

Covered in a rich green hue and speckled with gold flecks, this tumbler leans holiday-themed without being too over-the-top. It'll sell for $32.95.

Starbucks x Hello Kitty Holiday Merch

\u200bStarbucks Hello Kitty Boxed Plush

Starbucks

Boxed Plush

Starbucks' new Hello Kitty holiday merch also hits cafes on November 6 alongside the holiday menu, starting with this cozy plush dressed like a barista. Adorable.

\u200bStarbucks Hello Kitty Ceramic Mug

Starbucks

Ceramic Mug

This ceramic mug comes with a cutie topper to keep your drinks safe and warm. It goes for $32.95.

\u200bStarbucks Hello Kitty Stainless Steel Cold Cup

Starbucks

Stainless Steel Cold Cup

Prefer iced drinks? Fill up with this stainless cold cup that features barista Hello Kitty for $32.95.

\u200bStarbucks Hello Kitty Water Bottle

Starbucks

Water Bottle

Stay hydrated with this stunning water bottle part of the Starbucks x Hello Kitty collab for $29.95.

\u200bStarbucks Hello Kitty Stainless Steel Tumbler

Starbucks

Stainless Steel Tumbler

This insulated tumbler will be your BFF for any hot coffee or tea you plan to sip this season.

\u200bStarbucks Hello Kitty Gift Cards

Starbucks

Gift Cards

Finally, you can snag some Hello Kitty-themed Starbucks gift cards for easy and cute stocking stuffers starting November 6.

