OMG, Starbucks Just Dropped Snoopy Cups (For A Limited Time!)

​Starbucks Snoopy Cups
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 24, 2025
We never would have guessed that our favorite coffee chain would collaborate with Peanuts – yes, that Peanuts – but here we are. In the wild year that is 2025, Starbucks just dropped several adorable Snoopy cup designs, and we need them all.

Scroll on to discover the cutest Starbucks Snoopy cups and learn more about the new collab!

\u200bStarbucks\u200b Snoopy Cups

Starbucks

Starbucks and Peanuts dropped 3 Snoopy cups in honor of their new global brand partnership that celebrates “kindness, coffee, and community.” The brand partnership even includes Snoopy- and Peanuts-themed menu items that we're so bummed to not have in the U.S.

\u200bStarbucks\u200b Snoopy Cups

Starbucks

The exclusive designs will hit shelves at participating Starbucks stores starting March 25, and per Starbucks, the Snoopy cups will only be available for a limited time. That means run, don’t walk to your nearest Starbucks!

\u200bStarbucks\u200b Snoopy Cups

Starbucks

The designs range from $18-$30, so be prepared to spend a little extra. The best part about these new Snoopy cups, though, is the fact that you can bring them back to Starbucks for a $0.10 discount on your beverage order, and U.S. Starbucks Rewards members can receive 25 bonus Stars!

See The Starbucks Snoopy Cups Here!

Peanuts Friendship Ceramic Mug

Starbucks

Peanuts Friendship Ceramic Mug

This 14-ounce mug features the entire Peanuts gang while they sip on some Starbucks goodness. It goes for $24.95!

Peanuts Joe Kind Snoopy Stainless Steel Tumbler

Starbucks

Peanuts Joe Kind Snoopy Stainless Steel Tumbler

This 16-ounce stainless steel tumbler pictures a new Snoopy persona, Joe Kind Snoopy, and Woodstock looking cheerful as ever. Fit with double-wall vacuum insulation, a spill-resistant flip lid, and a tapered body for a comfortable grip, it'll keep your hot drinks hot, and your cold drinks cold. It sells for $29.95.

Peanuts Love Plastic Cold Cup

Starbucks

Peanuts Love Plastic Cold Cup

If you love your cold bevs, this Starbucks Snoopy cup is for you! Spotted with illustrations of Joe Kind Snoopy and Woodstock that bring joy with every sip, you'll reach for this baby time and time again. It's part of the collection for $19.95!

