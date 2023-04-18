Some New Starbucks Summer Flavors Leaked, And We Can't Wait To Sip Them
Thanks to the magic and sheer power of social media, we now know what’s coming from Starbucks this summer. A few users noted new drink flavors and cafe snacks that are likely to hit stores this season – let’s dive in!
Snack enthusiast @markie_devo on Instagram previewed some new additions to the menu, including some Starbucks summer drinks. Speculated to launch on May 9th, the coffee chain will deliver a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. We'll be buzzing around the new Bumblebee Cake Pop, and picking up a bag of Starbucks' new Green Apron blend.
@cozybarista Before you come at me its all over google #starbucks#barista#starbucksdrinks#starbucksrecipes#starbucksbarista#starbuckscup#starbuckschallenge#starbuckssecretmenu#starbuckscups#starbucksbaristarecipes♬ Summertime - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
This TikTok user confirmed our Starbucks summer drinks skepticisms in just a few seconds, previewing the upcoming White Chocolate Mint and Macadamia syrups.
Stay tuned here for more Starbucks updates. Sign up for our newsletter for more breaking food news so you can enjoy the coolest snacks coming your way!
Header image by Veronica / PEXELS