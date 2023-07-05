Starbucks' New Summer Drinks Are Like Frozen Lemonades, But Better
If you spent your entire childhood eating popsicles and drinking Slurpees, it only makes sense if you're obsessed with frozen drinks as an adult. (And by "you," I mean "me.") Frozen summer margaritas, frappuccinos, and the occasional Slurpee, hot days require the appropriate beverage! Starbucks just released their new frozen lemonades and if you're a fan of their usual refreshers, you're going to love the new lineup.
“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice,” said senior beverage developer Matt Thornton. “We’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”
Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade
Image via Starbucks
Say hello to the sweet taste of mango and dragonfruit. Not only does it feature the juice, but the mix is also blended with real dragonfruit pieces, lemonade, and ice for extra flavor.
Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade
Image via Starbucks
Real diced pineapple and lemonade tastes like the beach, especially when it's blended with pineapple and passionfruit. I'll take two, please!
Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade
Image via Starbucks
Consider this strawberry lemonade's trendy older sister. Strawberry, açaí, lemonade, and real strawberries are a match made in Heaven.
Bottled Starbucks Refreshers
Image via Starbucks
Grab two of your favorite Starbucks Refreshers (the Paradise Drink and Pink Drink to be precise) at your local grocery store. The best part is, they're only $3! Now you can take them on your roadtrips, or have them as a midnight treat.
Lead image via Starbucks
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!