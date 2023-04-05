Get Ready To Run – The Starbucks Refresher Drinks Will Hit Shelves Next Week
Starbucks enthusiasts, it’s time to run to your nearest store – and we don’t mean a Starbucks store, we mean the grocery store! That’s right – starting next week, you can find ready-to-drink Starbucks flavors (including the Refreshers drinks!) and take them home to craft your own beverages! Read on for what you can find between the aisles.
New Ready-to-Drink Starbucks Pink Drink
Image via Starbucks
The Starbucks Pink Drink is a longtime winner in our books. Now, you can enjoy the flavors of sweet berries and creamy coconut milk straight from the bottle! No drive-thru order necessary.
New Ready-to-Drink Starbucks Paradise Drink
Image via Starbucks
The Paradise café launch was inspired directly by the Pink Drink – added to the menu last summer, this fruity sip combines pineapple, passionfruit, and coconut milk. This ready-to-drink option comes just in time for spring and summer!
“Starbucks Pink Drink began as a customer-created beverage in our Starbucks stores and quickly became a fan favorite and permanent beverage on the menu," said Chanda Beppu, senior vice president & president, global channel development at Starbucks. "Offering the popular, plant-based, cold Starbucks Refreshers beverages in grocery channels further extends the Starbucks RTD portfolio.”
New Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Caramel Drink
Image via Starbucks
A historical go-to for long road trips, the Starbucks Doubleshot drinks never miss. If you're seriously on-the-go and need a quick pick me up, this double dose really helps. Starbucks announced this sweet caramel flavor as part of the Doubleshot Energy line, which has infusions of B vitamins, ginseng, and guarana.
New Starbucks Espresso Americano
Image via Starbucks
Espresso? In my store-bought coffee? Love that. Considering these 40 oz bottles are expected to retail around $5, this new Starbucks drink is a bang for your buck. Available in black unsweet or milk and sugar, this espresso-based bev will wake you up – in all the best ways.
New Frappuccino Mini Chilled Drink
Image via Starbucks
We can never say 'no' to iced coffee, and it's obvious Starbucks is onto that. These mini-sized frappe drinks provide the ideal serving of caffeine and are available in caramel and white chocolate mocha flavors for maximum yumminess.
Returning Fave: Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino Drink
Image via Starbucks
Again, Starbucks is killing the game. The beloved white mocha Frappuccino drink is returning to shelves, alongside the variety of vanilla, mocha, and caramel flavors. Each sip is sweet, smooth, and boosted with caffeine.
Header image via Starbucks