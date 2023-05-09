It's Official: The New Starbucks Summer Drinks Are IN
The rumors are true, people. Starbucks is introducing new flavors to liven up the summertime! Starting today, you can get a taste of the cafe’s latest – the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. Check out the details on the hottest drinks of the season below!
Starbucks' New Drinks for Summer 2023
Image via Starbucks
Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino incorporates Starbucks’ signature Frappuccino roast and chocolate-mint flavors with java chips for a dessert-y drink. It’s basically chocolate to the max, finished with a mocha sauce drizzle and mint chocolate cookie sprinkles!
“With the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, we wanted to take a new approach to the classic combination of mint and chocolate to create a blended coffee beverage that elicits nostalgia for one of our favorite summer treats,” said Maureen Matthews of the Starbucks beverage development team. “The new white chocolate mint sauce is subtle and creamy, and when paired with the crunch of Frappuccino chips and a swirl of rich mocha, is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream poolside on a warm summer day.”
Image via Starbucks
White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew
The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is the cold brew you know, flavored with macadamia syrup and topped with a macadamia cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles to resemble a tasty macadamia nut cookie.
“When creating Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, we were inspired by memories of fresh macadamia nuts on tropical vacations and the distinct flavor of white chocolate macadamia nut cookies,” said Matt Thornton of Starbucks beverage development team. “The smooth flavor profile of Starbucks Cold Brew combined with the nuttiness of macadamia flavor, creaminess of white chocolate flavored sauce in the cold foam, and salty cookie crumbs delivers the perfect balance of sweet and savory that customers love and offers a moment of summer fun with every sip.”
More from Starbucks' Summer Menu
Image via Starbucks
Starbucks Green Apron Blend
The drinks aren't all that's new at Starbucks this season. The Starbucks Green Apron Blend brings notes of Honeybell orange and graham crackers to “emulate the brightness and energy of Starbucks partners (employees) and stores,“ according to the coffee chain. It was crafted from over 24,000 pieces of feedback from Starbucks partners so that every brew is barista-approved.As part of Starbucks’ continued commitment to its partners, the company is designating $5 per bag of the Green Apron blend, and, for a limited time, $0.10 per brewed cup sold to the Caring Unites Partners (CUP) Fund, a program that provides grants to eligible Starbucks employees in times of need.
Image via Starbucks
Bumblebee Cake Pop
Cake pops never fail to brighten our days. This newest addition is all the buzz – a bite of vanilla cake and buttercream is dipped in yellow chocolate and adorably decorated as a bee!
Images via Starbucks
