Which Oscar-Nominated Film You Should Watch Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type
Personality tests allow us to explore our relationships, inner complexities, and…what movie we should watch next? All jokes aside, the way that personality tests like the Myers-Briggs reveal our personal values, films and stories can similarly reflect our aspirations and our dreams on a larger scale. The fictional characters that go viral on social media inspire us to be brave, while themes of family, loyalty, and hope remind us that there is always a silver lining if you look hard enough.
On March 12, we’ll be tuning into the 95th Academy Awards to see which of our favorite movies from 2022 will take home an Oscar. In honor of the Best Picture nominees, keep reading to see which movie you should watch based on your Myers-Briggs personality type. Pass the popcorn, please!
All Quiet On The Western Front
Paul is a young German soldier on World War I’s Western Front. As Paul and his comrades fight against their enemy — and for each other — they see how quickly the initial intrigue of war can turn into fear.
ISTJs
The quiet and serious nature of this type will be drawn to the gritty tone of the film. Plus, because of their loyalty, ISTJs will appreciate the comradery among Paul and the other characters.
ISFJs
This personality type is responsible and committed, and keeps a steady focus on their obligations. Not only will they empathize with the soldiers’ responsibility, but ISFJs’ thorough nature will also appreciate the attention to detail in the costumes and design.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Jake and Ney'tiri have built a family in Pandora, but when an old enemy returns, they must leave the Omatikaya clan. Their journey leads them to the sea, where Jake and his family team up with a new community to protect their home.
ESFJs
Attentive and people-focused, ESFJs will enjoy watching a film with an interconnected cast of characters. Based on the way that they like to offer guidance to others, they’ll also find comfort in the focus on family and community.
INFJs
This type enjoys finding meaning in the ideas and relationships around them. Because of their focus on how to serve the common good, the bonds between the characters — and the sacrifices they make for one another — are sure to resonate.
Elvis
Elvis follows the titular legend (played by Austin Butler) as he rises to fame alongside his manager Colonel Tom Parker and his wife Priscilla. Elvis’ life is full of unexpected twists as he reaches a level of stardom that no one has ever seen before.
INTJs
Because of their drive to achieve their goals, INTJs will connect with Elvis’ ascent to greatness. And because of their creative complexity, they’ll also empathize with his personal life as his public one spins out of control.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) feels like her life is imploding when the IRS audits her laundromat and her husband tries to serve her divorce papers. But when an interdimensional being threatens to upend reality, Evelyn must find the strength within herself to save her world — and every other parallel world.
ENTPs
Quick and alert, this personality type prefers to solve new challenges rather than stick to basic routine. They’re bold, creative, and are sure to love all of the infinite possibilities found in this film.
ENFPs
ENFPs have a strong imagination and enthusiasm for life. They see opportunity around every corner, which means they’ll love all of the different worlds that Evelyn finds herself in, as well as the emotional connections each version of the characters make as they hop realities.
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Pádraic is blindsided when Colm puts an end to their lifelong friendship. Pádraic, refusing to go without a fight, sets out with his sister and a young islander to mend the relationship. But Colm refuses to budge, and his decision has consequences no one could anticipate.
ISTPs
ISTPs’ will be able to relate to both characters — Pádraic looking for answers will peak their curiosity and their interest in cause and effect, while their individualism will allow them to empathize with Colm at the same time
The Fabelmans
Sammy falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. He begins to make his own films at home and discovers how the wonder and magic of filmmaking help him understand the truth about his family, and himself.
ENFJs
This type’s warm and empathetic nature will love the emotionally-driven storyline of the film. Their ability to see potential in everyone they meet is exactly the kind of magic that they’ll find in The Fabelmans.
INFPs
Curious, idealistic, and loyal, INFPs have a desire for their lives to reflect their values. Filmmaking is a reflection of the world you want to build, and they’ll love seeing the way that Sammy creates whole new worlds with his camera.
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell, call sign Maverick, finds himself back at Top Gun to train the next generation of fighter pilots. As he prepares them for their dangerous mission, he must wrestle with the consequences of past decisions and broken relationships.
ESFPs
This type’s love for people — and for life itself — means they’ll love the relationships formed throughout the film. Plus, with a personality that’s outgoing and friendly, they won’t be able to resist a story that’s this much fun.
ISFPs
The way that ISFPs focus on the present and appreciate adventure means they’ll love the adrenaline and emotional roller coaster that Maverick has waiting for them.
Triangle Of Sadness
Models Carl and Yaya are invited to go on a luxury cruise with a group of other wealthy people. What starts out as a fun and carefree adventure takes a turn when a storm hits the ship and all hell breaks loose.
ESTPs
Thanks to this type’s flexibility, they can work with a variety of different theories and concepts, which is perfect for a dark comedy like Triangle of Sadness. The chaos and adventure in this movie will also attract their action-oriented and spontaneous nature.
Women Talking
The women of an isolated religious colony come together after they discover a terrible secret about the men in their community. Now, they have 48 hours to decide whether they’ll leave or stay and fight.
INTPs
INTPs are quiet and adaptable, and their ability to focus on a problem in depth means they’ll resonate with all of the women’s perspectives.
Tár
Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. As she prepares for an upcoming live recording, it seems that everything and everyone around her is determined to get in her way.
ESTJs
ESTJs are practical and matter-of-fact, and prefer to complete their tasks efficiently. Their focus on logic and systems will connect them with Lydia as she works through her own leadership style.
ENTJs
The desire that ENTJs have for developing the best, most efficient systems will allow them to appreciate Lydia’s drive and work ethic. They might even come up with an organizational style they like better than the movie’s!
