My last screenwriting class wrapped up this week, and one of the biggest lessons I took away was the importance of tension, suspense, and conflict in great storytelling. So it feels fitting that one of Hollywood's greatest storytellers, Steven Spielberg, is making headlines again.

The legendary filmmaker behind classics like Schindler's List, E.T., and Saving Private Ryan is earning praise for his latest project, Disclosure Day, a sci-fi thriller starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor. The film dives into the mysteries of extraterrestrial life and the conspiracy theories surrounding it, and critics are already applauding Blunt's standout performance. With an impressive 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Disclosure Day is proving that Spielberg still knows how to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.





Scroll for Spielberg's advice for new filmmakers during the 'Disclosure Day' premiere!

Watch The Disclosure Day Trailer As someone fresh off a deep dive into screenwriting, I was especially interested in the Disclosure Day director's latest advice for filmmakers — wisdom that feels just as relevant for any kind of storyteller.

#movies #fyp #cinema #theater ♬ As It Was - Harry Styles @britandco If you have something to say, you’re a storyteller 👏🏻 #stevenspielberg Speaking at the Disclosure Day premiere in New York, Spielberg reflected on how the filmmaking process has changed since he first picked up a camera. "It's so much easier now than it was when I was first starting out because then you had to go buy 8 millimeter film. You had to wait 3 weeks to get the processing done wherever you lived; it was only processed in California. It took 3 weeks for the film to come back," he said.

"Always Have Something To Say" Steven Spielberg Says This Is the Secret to Great Storytelling Getty But despite all the technological advances, Spielberg believes the fundamental principle of filmmaking that hasn't changed: "I always say to young filmmakers before you make a little movie on your iPhone or a piece of threaded equipment, make sure you first have something to say. Always make sure you have something to say before you tell the story and make sure there's some substance behind it." That advice immediately resonated with me. Going into my screenwriting class, I had an idea for a story, but I hadn't fully considered what I was actually trying to say with it. Once you understand the deeper meaning behind your story, every creative decision becomes clearer. It shapes your characters, their motivations, the stakes they face, and the way the story unfolds. Knowing who your character is, what they want, why they want it now, and the message at the heart of the narrative can make all the difference.

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