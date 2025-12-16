Steven Spielberg’s Unhinged New Movie Trailer Is Here After A Year Of Secrecy

Steven Spielberg is finally bringing us a new movie called Disclosure Day. He's a certified movie star-maker, but when he works with celebrities who are already established in their own right? The movie's sure to be a smash. ICYMI, Josh O'Connor (Challengers, Wake Up Dead Man) and Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada, Oppenheimer) just joined Spielberg's newest movie from Universal, and I lost. My. Mind. I've been a fan of Josh's since before he was on The Crown in 2019, and as much as I'd like to gatekeep him, I'm thrilled to see him getting the accolades — and roles — he deserves.

What is Disclosure Day about? Steven Spielberg's new movie Disclosure Day is still shrouded in mystery but thanks to the first teaser, we know that it looks like it's about aliens. Or, it's at least about the idea of other life besides humans. And the clip of Emily Blunt suddenly speaking in an alien language? Yeah, I'm not forgetting that anytime soon. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we do know the movie will have sci-fi themes, and the story is from David Koepp, who worked on Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt join names like Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson. (Colin, is this why you aren't in Bridget Jones 4? 🤨). This movie cast is absolutely stacked and I'm already thinking about how it will play out against Christopher Nolan's new movie, which stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon and comes out in July of the same year. Slays upon slays.

Where can I watch Disclosure Day? Universal Pictures Disclosure Day is hitting theaters on June 12, 2026.

The full Disclosure Day cast includes: Emily Blunt Josh O'Connor Colin Firth Eve Hewson Colman Domingo

Josh O’Connor

Colin Firth

Eve Hewson

Colman Domingo

Universal Pictures I'm super excited to see Spielberg come back to the land of summer movies after films like West Side Story and The Fabelmans both hit theaters in December of their respective years. In case you somehow haven't seen Steven Spielberg's movies, I can't pass up the opportunity to recommend The Goonies, E.T., and The Color Purple, in addition to those December flicks. And the fact all of these hits were done by the same guy? Almost too good to be true.

