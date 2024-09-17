Emily Blunt Is "Hoping" This Hilarious 'Devil Wears Prada' Detail Makes It Into The Sequel
Think of the most quotable movies you know, and there's a good chance The Devil Wears Prada makes the list. Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly is just that iconic. The Academy Award-winning actress perfected the movie's balance of biting edge, style, and hidden vulnerability to create a character that is one in a million — and it looks like we could see even more of her thanks to a new The Devil Wears Prada sequel in the works!
News of the sequel first broke in July 2024, right after Emily Blunt actually said the cast would be "good" without a sequel and simply cherishing the first movie. Well it looks like we need to head back into our closets for all the cerulean belts and Chanel boots we can find. Here's everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada 2!
Is the original cast returning for The Devil Wears Prada sequel?
MJ Kim/Getty Images
While both Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway have agreed in the past that it makes sense for Andy's story to end with the first movie, Emily recently teased her return during the American Institute for Stuttering Gala on September 16. “It’s cool,” she tells People.
“I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again,” she continues, before joking that maybe her character Emily will come down with another stomach flu. “I’m hoping for that.”
Anne, however, isn't sure what the story would look like in the modern digital age. “I don’t know if there can be [a sequel],” she said on a 2022 episode of The View (via Deadline). “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different.”
“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” Emily Blunt told Josh Horowitz in February 2024 (via People).
Is there The Devil Wears Prada 2?
20th Century Fox/Disney
Yes, it looks like we're finally getting a The Devil Wears Prada sequel! The original movie came out in 2006, and fans have hoped for another installment ever since Andy ditched Miranda in Paris.
The OG movie's screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is reportedly back for round 2, as is director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman, according to Deadline.
What book is the sequel to Devil Wears Prada?
Amazon
The second The Devil Wears Prada book is called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns — and there's a good chance this will become the second The Devil Wears Prada movie! The book follows Andy, who's finally at the top of her game. She's a successful magazine editor, she's engaged, and her relationship with Emily is better than ever. But when Miranda Priestly makes a grand return, she flips Andy's life upside down...again.
Stay tuned for more news on The Devil Wears Prada sequel and read up on This Deleted Scene from The Devil Wears Prada Will Completely Change the Way You See Miranda Priestly for more.
