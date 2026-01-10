The 'Stranger Things' Spinoff Series Is In The Works — But Is Eleven Coming Back?

Have you guys gotten wind of the ever-growing gossip that’s all over the internet about a Stranger Things spinoff series? The rumor mill has been swirling lately with whispers of more Stranger Things content for sci-fi fans to get excited about, but how true are these theories and rumors exactly?

Luckily, the rumors about spinoffs are actually real! Let’s unpack everything you need to know about the upcoming Stranger Things spinoff series, according to Netflix and the Duffer Brothers themselves!

Scroll to find out everything we know about the Stranger Things spinoffs so far...

Will there actually be a 'Stranger Things' spinoff series? Netflix Yes! Fans can do a little celebratory dance because there’s a whole lot more to come within the universe of our fave sci-fi series. If you’re dying for more of the whimsical and chaotic world brought to life by The Duffer Brothers, don’t worry, because there’s a whole lot more to unpack! First, we're getting an animated series called Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 — and Eleven actually returns for it! However, Millie Bobby Brown isn't reprising her role for the show, and Eleven is instead voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt. Next, we're getting a live-action spinoff series from The Duffer Brothers, but there's not much known about it quite yet.

What is 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' about? Netflix Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is an animated series that follows our OG crew, taking place between season 2 and season 3. The official logline reads, "Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series."

What will the live-action 'Stranger Things' spinoff be about? Netflix While the Duffer Brothers are being very hush-hush about the upcoming spinoff, they revealed it will explore a whole new mythology than the one we’ve all grown accustomed to. Speaking to Variety, Matt Duffer said, “We’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology.” However, they did admit that the mysterious rock storyline with Henry and the mind flayer will play a role in the new series.

Are the Duffer Brothers writing the 'Stranger Things' spinoffs? Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix Yes! Fortunately, the geniuses behind Stranger Things will continue to work their creative magic by writing up a spinoff series after a short break. The showrunners of Stranger Things revealed their plans in an interview with Variety, explaining their excitement for returning to the small screen. Ross Duffer said of the spinoff, “We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off.” Ross Duffer also mentioned that his favorite part about Stranger Things is working on it, which is why he has no intentions of taking a long break before getting back to business.

Will any 'Stranger Things' cast return for the spinoff series? Netflix Unfortunately, it looks as though both Stranger Things spinoff series won’t feature our favorite Hawkins characters that we’ve all grown to love throughout the years. Instead, the animated series features new voices for our favorite characters — plus, we'll introduced to a whole new group for the live-action spinoff. But that doesn’t mean everything from Stranger Things will be left behind! The Duffer Brothers promise to use the series to tie up any loose ends from the show’s finale.

Unfortunately, because Stranger Things just wrapped up, the showrunners are still very much in the early development stage of the spinoff script, so it's hard to say exactly when we can expect the new series from the Duffer Brothers. With that said, loyal fans of the sci-fi show are more than happy to welcome new content from the masterminds behind Stranger Things, and are greatly looking forward to more world-building from the Duffer Brothers. What do you think about the news of an upcoming Stranger Things sequel? Are you ready for more Duffer Brothers content? Because I am sat!

