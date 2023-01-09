9 Hacks For Saving Money In The Long Run
It can be tricky to navigate seasons of life where money is tight and the cost of living is high. You want to make sure you aren't wasteful with what you have, but you also want to have some fun. Getting on top of your finances requires more than just checking your balance at the end of the month, and that's why we talked to cool girl and self-proclaimed "Financial Popstar" Haley Sacks (AKA Mrs. Dow Jones).
These money tips will make saving money more fun, and help you better understand the world of finance so that you can achieve your own "Financial Glow Up." Here's how you can start saving money for your dream life today.
Contrary to what you might have been taught, you don't have to entirely cut fun things out of your life in order to save money. Doing so might actually have the opposite effect: you could burn out and spend way more than you would have if you simply added spending into your budgeted.
"If it’s a splurge that you’re obsessed with and will up your quality of life — then let’s figure out how much it costs and how you’re going to pay for it," Sacks says. She recommends the 50-30-20 method for your budget.
"Start by calculating your after-tax income and break it into 3 categories: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for future you!" she continues. "That 30% number is what we are going to focus on. That’s the amount you can spend every month on…whatever you want. This splurge included! Just make sure you don’t go over that number because you should never spend on your current self if you’re not also putting money away for future you."
Saving Up For Your Financial Goals
Budgeting helps you divide up your savings before the money goes into your account. That way, you always know what you're saving for. (It's also a good idea to have extra savings because you never know when your car will need a new battery or if you'll have an unexpected trip to the ER).
Saving requires some self-control since it's money you aren't able to spend right now, and it can be difficult to release your current spending habits. "[That stubbornness] really just comes from a fear of the unknown," Sacks says. "We often choose what is comfortable over what’s new! But the more you understand why you’re doing something, the more that stubbornness can be released." Here are some specific financial goals to save up for:
Becoming Debt Free
Think how much more money you'll have to save *and* spend once your debt is paid off! Check out the snowball method vs. the avalanche method to figure out what's best for you, and just take it one day at a time.
Trips
Whether you've been dreaming of going to France since Emily in Paris dropped or you want to go on a solo trip to your favorite small town, you'll definitely want enough cash to have a good time. You can't go wrong spending money on an experience you'll love.
Exciting New Releases
Concert merch, movie tickets, name brand collections — now that the world is back in full swing and our calendars are filling up, there's plenty to plan for in 2023. Start saving now and your future self will thank you.
How To Start Investing
Investing is different than a regular savings account. When you invest your money, instead of just sitting in an account, it's put to work in a variety of projects so that you make a net profit and end up with more money than you had before. You can invest with a retirement plan, or government-related options like stocks and bonds. Here's some more investing info to get you started.
How To Become Financially Literate + Financially Independent
Financial independence can feel like a crazy goal when you're in the throes of debt and bills. But there's one thing that can help you move towards it: financial literacy. After all, knowledge is power.
"The more that you take control of your finances, the more you take control of your life and destiny," Sacks says. "Financial literacy also ensures you never get taken advantage of and that you’re maximizing the benefits of all the financial products you use."
Everyone has a different financial situation, which means that everyone has to make different financial choices. Taking a step towards financial independence can mean anything from reexamining your grocery bill to creating streams of passive income that make you money while you sleep (more on that later).
All in all, financial literacy and financial independence can go hand-in-hand. Check out the 5 Tax Terms That Can Save You Money, or these6 Money Tips For Kids. It's never too early to learn!
How To Make Saving Money Less Boring
You might be thinking, "Saving money just doesn't sound fun," and technically you're right. Saving might not feel fun on its own, which is exactly why we're here! Pinterest Predict's Cha-Ching Challenge got us thinking about ways that we can turn saving into a game. Try one or all of these ideas, and let us know your favorite.
Make Learning Fun
If you want to learn more about finances, find a program that puts the terminology into your language, like Sacks' own aspirational finance media company, Finance Is Cool. "It makes being good with your money chic," she says. "I designed it with the goal of helping the future rich people who follow me take control of their finances step-by-step and provide them with the tools they need to grow wealth, all with a little humor and a lot of Kardashian references so we can have fun while we learn."
Maximize Your Card
If you have a credit card, or a debit card with benefits, use the points and rewards to your advantage. Sacks loves the Amex Rewards Checking account. "I earn Membership Rewards points on eligible Debit Card purchases that I can use on shopping, traveling, and more," she says.
Set up an automated deposit into your checking account when the rewards reach a certain number, or save up all your points for a dream-worthy trip during the summer. You can also check out Brit's interview with The Points Guy for more inspo.
Make Money In Your Sleep
Create one (or more) streams of passive income to bolster your paycheck. You can create downloadable guides and video tutorials, sell photography, or add affiliate links to blog posts, but the beauty of passive income is that whatever you choose will do the work for you.
With so much information at our finger tips, it's never been easier to take control of your finances. Check out our email newsletter for more money tips and tricks to help you have your own financial glow up.
