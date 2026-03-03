Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

'Sullivan's Crossing' Trailer: A Brand New Look At Season 4 — Including Maggie's Secret Husband

sullivan's crossing season 4 teaser
Bell Media/The CW
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2026
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 ended on the craziest cliffhanger ever by revealing that Maggie (Morgan Kohan) actually got married before moving to the Crossing...which, yeah, is a major roadblock for her growing relationship with Cal (Chad Michael Murray). The new (or, I guess old) guy on the scene is Liam (Marcus Rosner) — and we have a brand new look at his relationship with Maggie in season 4, including what looks like a very emotional kiss.

Here's a brand new look at Sullivan's Crossing season 4 — and the latest news on the series.

Watch the brand new teaser for 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 4.

Not only does the Sullivan's Crossing season 4 teaser trailer show that Liam (and the fact Maggie kept him a secret) is going to add some serious tension to Maggie's relationship with Cal, but he's also bringing some drama. We see Cal running through the woods, a very tearful kiss between Maggie and Liam, and some flashbacks to their wedding. Yeah, new episodes can't come soon enough.

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 4?

sullivan's crossing season 4 release date

Jessie Redmond/CTV

New episodes are coming to The CW on April 20, 2026. There will be 10 episodes in the new season, just like we saw in previous seasons.

Who's starring with Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray in Sullivan's Crossing season 4?

sullivan's crossing cast

Bell Media/The CW

Thankfully, Sullivan's Crossing season 4 will see the return of some of your favorite stars in addition to some new faces — and they're thrilled to be back! “I am beyond proud to be going back for Season 4 with such an amazing cast and crew,” Morgan Kohan says in a statement. ”It’s been absolutely incredible to see the organic growth of our show throughout our first three seasons. We’ve had such a beautiful audience base in Canada and it’s been so exciting to see that expand in such a huge way internationally. Season 4 truly feels like our best yet and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

“We’re so happy returning to our Sullivan’s family and these wonderful characters,” Chad Michael Murray adds. “There’s always an excitement in being back on set and I’m proud of how far the show has come; not only here in Canada, but around the world. It’s amazing to be part of something that resonates with people in such a meaningful way.”

The Sullivan's Crossing cast includes:

  • Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan
  • Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones
  • Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan
  • Reid Price as Rob Shandon
  • Lindura as Sydney Shandon
  • Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear
  • Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear
  • Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson
  • Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

Will Sullivan's Crossing season 4 be on Netflix?

Three people stand outdoors, posing seriously with greenery in the background \u200bSullivan's Crossing season 4 plot

Jessie Redmond/CTV

Yes, Sullivan's Crossing season 4 should land on Netflix after it drops on The CW! You can stream earlier seasons of the show on Netflix now.

Excited for Sullivan's Crossing season 4? Make sure you stay up to date with the latest TV news on our email newsletter.

