'Sullivan's Crossing' Trailer: A Brand New Look At Season 4 — Including Maggie's Secret Husband

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 ended on the craziest cliffhanger ever by revealing that Maggie (Morgan Kohan) actually got married before moving to the Crossing...which, yeah, is a major roadblock for her growing relationship with Cal (Chad Michael Murray). The new (or, I guess old) guy on the scene is Liam (Marcus Rosner) — and we have a brand new look at his relationship with Maggie in season 4, including what looks like a very emotional kiss.

Here's a brand new look at Sullivan's Crossing season 4 — and the latest news on the series.

Watch the brand new teaser for 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 4. Not only does the Sullivan's Crossing season 4 teaser trailer show that Liam (and the fact Maggie kept him a secret) is going to add some serious tension to Maggie's relationship with Cal, but he's also bringing some drama. We see Cal running through the woods, a very tearful kiss between Maggie and Liam, and some flashbacks to their wedding. Yeah, new episodes can't come soon enough.

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 4? Jessie Redmond/CTV New episodes are coming to The CW on April 20, 2026. There will be 10 episodes in the new season, just like we saw in previous seasons.

Who's starring with Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray in Sullivan's Crossing season 4? Bell Media/The CW Thankfully, Sullivan's Crossing season 4 will see the return of some of your favorite stars in addition to some new faces — and they're thrilled to be back! “I am beyond proud to be going back for Season 4 with such an amazing cast and crew,” Morgan Kohan says in a statement. ”It’s been absolutely incredible to see the organic growth of our show throughout our first three seasons. We’ve had such a beautiful audience base in Canada and it’s been so exciting to see that expand in such a huge way internationally. Season 4 truly feels like our best yet and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!” “We’re so happy returning to our Sullivan’s family and these wonderful characters,” Chad Michael Murray adds. “There’s always an excitement in being back on set and I’m proud of how far the show has come; not only here in Canada, but around the world. It’s amazing to be part of something that resonates with people in such a meaningful way.” The Sullivan's Crossing cast includes: Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

as Maggie Sullivan Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

as Cal Jones Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan

as Harry "Sully" Sullivan Reid Price as Rob Shandon

as Rob Shandon Lindura as Sydney Shandon

as Sydney Shandon Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

as Frank Cranebear Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

as Edna Cranebear Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

as Lola Gunderson Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

Will Sullivan's Crossing season 4 be on Netflix? Jessie Redmond/CTV Yes, Sullivan's Crossing season 4 should land on Netflix after it drops on The CW! You can stream earlier seasons of the show on Netflix now.

