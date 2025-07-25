Surprise! Here's When You Can Watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 On Netflix.

After a few years of watching Sullivan's Crossing on The CW, the series is finally streaming on Netflix! The show, which follows Maggie's (Morgan Kohan) move from Boston to her hometown of Sullivan's Crossing after a career scandal, is the perfect cozy comfort show for anyone who's missing Gilmore Girls...and not just because Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson are two of the stars.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Sullivan's Crossing on Netflix.

Is Sullivan's Crossing available on Netflix? Yes, you can watch Sullivan's Crossing on Netflix! The first two seasons are available to stream now, and considering season 3 just ended, it won't be long before you can stream new episodes, too. The show is currently trending at number 6 in Netflix's Top 10 in the US.

Will season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing be on Netflix? Michael Tompkins/Fremantle Yes Sullivan's Crossing season 3 should be coming to Netflix before the end of the summer! Decider reports you can watch the new episodes on August 11, 2025.

Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing cast? CTV/Bell Media The Sullivan's Crossing cast is truly a dream come true: Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

as Maggie Sullivan Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

as Cal Jones Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan

as Harry "Sully" Sullivan Reid Price as Rob Shandon

as Rob Shandon Lindura as Sydney Shandon

as Sydney Shandon Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

as Frank Cranebear Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

as Edna Cranebear Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

as Lola Gunderson Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

How many episodes are in Sullivan's Crossing? Michael Tompkins/Fremantle There are 30 episodes of Sullivan's Crossing total (10 per season), which means you can stream the first 20 episodes on Netflix right now. Season 3 of the show premiered on The CW on May 7, 2025, and aired weekly until the finale on July 16.

What is Sullivan's Crossing about? Fremantle After Maggie (Morgan Kohan) loses her career as a Boston surgeon following a career scandal, she returns home to Sullivan's Crossing and her estranged father Sully (Scott Patterson). She reconnects with old friends and new, handsome strangers (Chad Michael Murray), all while trying to figure out exactly where she belongs — and what she wants her life to look like. It's emotional, it's dramatic, and it's the perfect dose of cozy.

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing? Jessie Redmond/Fremantle You can watch the first two seasons on Netflix now, and stream the third on The CW app! And don't worry — season 4 will premiere before long so we're in for plenty of other adventures.

Are Virgin River and Sullivan's Crossing filmed in the same place? Netflix Virgin River and Sullivan's Crossing are both filmed in Canada, but they're filmed in separate parts: Virgin River is filmed in Vancouver and Sullivan's Crossing is filmed in Halifax. But both have gorgeous scenery!

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 for more.