They pulled a 'Ransom Canyon'!
Here's Exactly What Happened During The 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 Ending
I don't know if I'll ever get enough of Sullivan's Crossing. It has the same cozy, hometown feel of Gilmore Girls...with some extra romantic melodrama. And in the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 ending, the show took a turn that was totally giving Ransom Canyon. We simply have to jump into it right now because I can't wait a second longer.
Here's exactly what happened during the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 ending.
How does season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing end?
Throughout the last few episodes of Sullivan's Crossing season 3, Edna started struggling with her eyesight and Maggie shocked all of the characters (and us) by revealing Edna actually had a brain tumor. Even though the tumor's benign (thank goodness!!) Edna is left with two options: go blind or get a life-threatening surgery to remove the tumor.
Edna agrees to have the surgery on the one condition Maggie's the one to do the procedure. Of course, Maggie's nervous, but the surgery's an overall success! We shouldn't be surprised because Maggie really is that good.
Maggie's relationship with Cal also feels the strain of Edna's diagnosis because he's worried she'll regret staying with him in Timberlake instead of diving headfirst into her career again. But hello, Maggie can be a surgeon anywhere, so she really can have the best of both worlds!
Sully is also embarking on an adventure of his own by joining Helen on a trip to Ireland, while it looks like Sydney and Rafe might break up...
Do Maggie and Cal end up together?
Yes, Maggie and Cal are finally together on Sullivan's Crossing — but it looks like they're in for some complications.
Before the credits can roll on the season 3 finale, Sullivan's Crossing has one more bombshell for us: at the party for Rob's restaurant, one of Maggie's exes appears in the crowd...and reveals he's actually Maggie's husband. HUH? It wouldn't be a Sullivan's Crossing finale without a major cliffhanger so season 4 better hurry up and get here!
This moment is totally giving the Ransom Canyon finale, where Yancy's wife showed up and surprised Ellie...I'm still reeling.
Who gets pregnant on Sullivan's Crossing?
Maggie reveals she's pregnant in season 2 of Sullivan's Crossing, but season 3 flashbacks reveal she actually lost the baby due to the stress of the diner fire.
Where can I watch the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale?
You can stream Sullivan's Crossing on The CW app — and the final episode will debut on July 16!
How many episodes are there in season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing?
There are 10 episodes of Sullivan's Crossing season 3:
- Season 3, Episode 1 "New Beginnings" premiered on May 14, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 2 "Out of the Blue" premiered on May 21, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 3 "The Ties That Bind" premiered on May 28, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 4 "A Clear Perspective" premiered on June 4, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 5 "Misunderstandings" premiered on June 11, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 6 "Bad Timing" premiered on June 18, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 7 "Twists and Turns" premiered on June 25, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 8 "Blindsided" premiered on July 2, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 9 "First Cut Is the Deepest" premiered on July 9, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 10 "Head to the Heart" premiered on July 16, 2025
