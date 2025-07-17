Here's Exactly What Happened During The 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 Ending

I don't know if I'll ever get enough of Sullivan's Crossing. It has the same cozy, hometown feel of Gilmore Girls...with some extra romantic melodrama. And in the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 ending, the show took a turn that was totally giving Ransom Canyon. We simply have to jump into it right now because I can't wait a second longer.

How does season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing end?

Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

Throughout the last few episodes of Sullivan's Crossing season 3, Edna started struggling with her eyesight and Maggie shocked all of the characters (and us) by revealing Edna actually had a brain tumor. Even though the tumor's benign (thank goodness!!) Edna is left with two options: go blind or get a life-threatening surgery to remove the tumor.

Edna agrees to have the surgery on the one condition Maggie's the one to do the procedure. Of course, Maggie's nervous, but the surgery's an overall success! We shouldn't be surprised because Maggie really is that good.

Maggie's relationship with Cal also feels the strain of Edna's diagnosis because he's worried she'll regret staying with him in Timberlake instead of diving headfirst into her career again. But hello, Maggie can be a surgeon anywhere, so she really can have the best of both worlds!

Sully is also embarking on an adventure of his own by joining Helen on a trip to Ireland, while it looks like Sydney and Rafe might break up...