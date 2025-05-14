Our favorite cozy drama is FINALLY back!
See Our Exclusive 'Sullivan's Crossing' Clip Before Tonight's Season Premiere!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Brit + Co has an exclusive look at the first episode of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 before it airs on the CW tonight at 8 PM ET. After season 2 ended with Sully's fate up in the air thanks to a dangerous fire, fans of the show will be happy to see he's safe and sound at home with Maggie (Morgan Kohan). But it looks like he's having a hard time with what happened in his absence from the Crossing...
Here's Brit + Co's exclusive Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premiere clip, starring Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson.
What happens in the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premiere?
Sully (Scott Patterson) and Maggie (Morgan Kohan) are still reeling from the events of the season 2 finale — including the fire that put Sully in danger. But Sully is definitely not ready to retire, and has a hard time with the changes Edna made in his absence. I don't think he realizes how much everyone cares about him!
Where can I watch season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing?
Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will air on the CW every Wednesday at 8 PM ET. Here's the full episode release schedule (assuming season 3 has 10 episodes just like seasons 1 & 2, stay tuned!):
- Season 3, Episode 1 "New Beginnings" premieres May 14, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 2 "Out of the Blue" premieres May 21, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 3 "The Ties That Bind" premieres May 28, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 4 "A Clear Perspective" premieres June 4
- Season 3, Episode 5 "Misunderstandings" premieres June 11, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 6 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 7 premieres June 25, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 8 premieres July 2, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 9 premieres July 9, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 10 premieres July 16, 2025
Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing cast?
The Sullivan's Crossing season 3 cast includes:
- Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan
- Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones
- Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan
- Reid Price as Rob Shandon
- Lindura as Sydney Shandon
- Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear
- Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear
- Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson
- Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon
Did you know Sullivan's Crossing Is Actually A Book Series! Here's How To Read Them In Order.