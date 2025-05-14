See Our Exclusive 'Sullivan's Crossing' Clip Before Tonight's Season Premiere!

Brit + Co has an exclusive look at the first episode of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 before it airs on the CW tonight at 8 PM ET. After season 2 ended with Sully's fate up in the air thanks to a dangerous fire, fans of the show will be happy to see he's safe and sound at home with Maggie (Morgan Kohan). But it looks like he's having a hard time with what happened in his absence from the Crossing...

Here's Brit + Co's exclusive Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premiere clip, starring Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson.

What happens in the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premiere? Your browser does not support the video tag. Sully (Scott Patterson) and Maggie (Morgan Kohan) are still reeling from the events of the season 2 finale — including the fire that put Sully in danger. But Sully is definitely not ready to retire, and has a hard time with the changes Edna made in his absence. I don't think he realizes how much everyone cares about him!

Where can I watch season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing? Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will air on the CW every Wednesday at 8 PM ET. Here's the full episode release schedule (assuming season 3 has 10 episodes just like seasons 1 & 2, stay tuned!): Season 3, Episode 1 "New Beginnings" premieres May 14, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 "Out of the Blue" premieres May 21, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 "The Ties That Bind" premieres May 28, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 "A Clear Perspective" premieres June 4 Season 3, Episode 5 "Misunderstandings" premieres June 11, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 premieres June 18, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 premieres June 25, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 premieres July 2, 2025 Season 3, Episode 9 premieres July 9, 2025 Season 3, Episode 10 premieres July 16, 2025

Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing cast? The Sullivan's Crossing season 3 cast includes: Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

as Maggie Sullivan Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

as Cal Jones Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan

as Harry "Sully" Sullivan Reid Price as Rob Shandon

as Rob Shandon Lindura as Sydney Shandon

as Sydney Shandon Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

as Frank Cranebear Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

as Edna Cranebear Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

as Lola Gunderson Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

