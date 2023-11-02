Morgan Kohan Just Teased "Sullivan's Crossing" Season Two
Morgan Kohan cannot get enough of Halifax, Nova Scotia. "Oh my God, I love this city," she says. (Told you). Kohan is currently in Halifax filming season two of one of the best TV shows this year: Sullivan's Crossing. When I ask for recommendations (AKA what I should add to my bucket list when I *finally* visit Canada), she immediately begins listing waterfront walks, bars on the pier, and sightseeing cruises.
"The nice thing about it too is it's a city and then [a little bit] out, you can be out on a trail somewhere in a small community," Kohan says. "There's just so many different bits and pieces you can pick from."
Kohan — who has titles like Transplant, Batwoman, and When Hope Calls under her belt — plays Maggie Sullivan, a Boston surgeon who returns to her hometown of Sullivan's Crossing when her medical career faces some serious setbacks. While Maggie was adjusting to being back home in season one, the cast was getting the hang of working with multiple scripts at a time.
What Sets "Sullivan's Crossing" Apart
Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Lindura as Sydney Shandon. Image via Michael Tompkins/Fremantle.
"Our first year we filmed episode one and six at the same time, and then we did two and five, and then three and four. And that was tricky because there's so much to keep in mind when you're going back and forth," Kohan says. "I do a million notes and everything that's going on so I can quickly [backtrack] on like, 'Okay, what's happened right before this? Where am I coming from? Do I know that bit yet? Or is that new information to me?'"
Each episode is rich with different character relationships, beautiful scenery, and plenty of old school charm. Among its many strengths, Sullivan's Crossing has one detail I've been missing from television for years: a full theme song. The opening (set against "Time and Time Again" by WILD) captures the show's underlying hope and the characters' persistence, but it's also just fun.
"I love that," Kohan admits. "I haven't thought about [the] full theme song. That's so fair 'cause now every time I read this script and it...says 'Opening Credits,' the song starts playing in my head, which is so fun."
But the show has more than just a full opening in its corner. It's got drama and romance and deep friendships, which makes you feel like you're part of the community every time you press play. "It has so many [classic, feel-good] elements," Kohan says. She equates the experience of watching Sullivan's Crossing to '90s movies like Erin Brockovich and Notting Hill (now the question is how we can get Julia Roberts to guest star??) and just like the best cult classics, the beating heart of Sullivan's Crossing is its relationships.
"One of the strengths of the show too is the community aspect of it, and how there's so many people coming together," Kohan says. "You kind of just want to find your people and feel supported and held."
Morgan Kohan's Favorite Part Of The Show
Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones and Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan. Image via Michael Tompkins/Fremantle.
Maggie's "people" include her father Sully (Scott Patterson), mysterious newcomer Cal (Chad Michael Murray), Frank and Edna (Tom Jackson and Andrea Menard), and her best friend Sydney (Lindura). Patterson and Murray have an existing relationship thanks to their time on Gilmore Girls, and since Kohan joined the mix last season, their characters' storylines parallel their real-world experience.
"Cal is brand new to Maggie and they both have their walls up, but they're also kind of trying to get to know each other," she says. "So because Chad and I [met] for the first time when we filmed this, it's like as we're getting to know each other and as we're getting more comfortable with each other, it's the same thing that's happening with our characters on a different plane. But I think that brings an authenticity to it."
"I think the same thing with Sully and Maggie," she continues. "They have ideas of who they were and what their relationship was, and maybe could have been, but there's so much time in between there. So it really is relearning a person and trying to figure out if this version in your head is the same one that matches up in real life."
While I love the romantic subplots and more action-heavy sequences, I've found the smallest moments of the show — from one-off conversations to a walk home from the bar — are its best. The thread running through every single one is the love the characters have for each other.
"Those relationships between characters where they're just getting to talk and communicate and just have those real open-heart moments, I feel like that is the center of the show," Kohan says. "So every time we get to come back to that, it kind of feels like a coming home."
What Can We Expect In "Sullivan's Crossing" Season Two?
Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones. Image via Michael Tompkins/Fremantle.
The idea of a home is a huge, foundational aspect of the story. Kohan says season two takes a deeper look into why Maggie and her mother Phoebe left Sullivan's Crossing in the first place. She also teases that learning chess and watching medical videos were part of her prep for upcoming episodes. "I was like, 'Wow. Wow. I wasn't expecting to do that on a Sunday night, but great,'" she laughs.
As far as season two costars go, Kohan and I have our fingers crossed her dog Fred, who's curled up on her couch throughout our conversation, gets to make an appearance in the show: "He's not in there yet, but we're working at it."
While learning new skills — and hoping for a four-legged costar — have been a fun aspect of filming, it appears the actress' favorite part of the process is just getting to know Maggie better. Whether it's with a playlist or a character journal, Kohan treasures getting to explore Maggie's thoughts and feelings. "I love her, I love how big her heart is, no matter how guarded she is," she says. "And how much she wants to be loved and wants to love...I think she's a really caring and generous person who just has a lot of past trauma and walls."
"Innately, you're going to be thinking about your character a lot, so it makes you think about your own, and, if these things were to happen to you, how you would feel about it," she continues. "So in learning about her, I've been learning about myself a lot too."
Rapid Fire With "Sullivan's Crossing" Star Morgan Cohan
Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan. Image via Fremantle.
B+C: What are you reading right now?
MK: Rouge by Mona Awad. I got it from Amalia [Williamson], who plays Lola. She read it, so we're switching out.
B+C: What song do you have on repeat right now?
MK: Oh, the whole Olivia Dean Messy album. I am absolutely obsessed.
B+C: What is your go-to coffee or tea order?
MK: An oat milk Misto with probably too much sugar.
B+C: I know, sometimes I drink my favorite drink and I'm like, 'This has too much sugar..."
MK: If I'm ever with anybody while I'm getting my coffee ready, I'm like, 'Turn around. Don't look at me' as I pour my sugar.
B+C: What is your go-to dish to make when hosting?
MK: I did a little barbecue before I left to come out here, and we did grilled peaches on the barbecue with little brown sugar and butter. Very good. Or just classic...caprese skewers.
B+C: Do you have any favorite games besides chess?
MK: I really like Cribb. It's just like a board with pegs [and cards]. It's like a good cozy cabin game.
B+C: What's your mantra or a piece of advice that has impacted the way you live?
MK: Oh, this kind of comes and goes, but I heard this mantra/affirmation that was going around for a bit that I really sat with for a while..."I do not chase, I attract. What's meant for me will find me." Something along those lines. Not like being too desperate or pushing too hard. Whatever's meant to be will come for you.
