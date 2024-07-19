14 Summer Baby Names That Are Pure Sunshine
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
When it comes to picking popular summer baby names, we know it's hard to narrow things down. There are just so many adorable names to pick from! That's whyHennessy Digital just lightened your load with the most popular names we think you should consider.
Love fresh flowers and want something that reminds you of what's blooming this season? There's a few floral names you may like. Feeling outdoorsy lately? You may like a couple of names that remind you of your favorite park or river.
Open the notes app on your phone and start jotting down ideas because you'll feel inspired once you look at these 14 summer baby names!
Dylan
If you've noticed you have an active little one during your 2nd or 3rd trimester, you may want to consider naming him Dylan. Not only is it a cute name, but it translate to "son of the sea."
Who knows, you may have a future swimmer on your hands!
Lily
No, it's still not cliché to name your daughter after a pretty flower! Since lilies are known for blooming beautifully during summer, Lily is the perfect name for your daughter if your due date is before September 23.
Parker
Feeling the urge to spend more time outdoors during your pregnancy this summer without really knowing why? It could be that your little one is drawn to feeling the warmth of the sun on your skin.
Celebrate this potential discovery by naming your baby Parker, which means "park keeper"!
Arina Krasnikova/Pexels
Aurora
Aside from being a gorgeous name, Aurora refers to those beautiful early summer mornings when the blue sky is tinted with specks of pink.
Jonathan Borba/Pexels
Isla
If your babymoon includes a trip to a tropical island like Tahiti or Hawaii, you'll be doing your daughter justice by naming her Isla. Her name will translate to "island," which could be applicable if she has a huge personality.
Suke Tran/Unsplash
Eliana
This pretty Hebrew name means "sun" and that just about makes our hearts melt. Plus, Eliana rolls off the tongue so it'll be easy for anyone to pronounce.
Pixabay/Pexels
Kai
Whether you choose this for your baby's first or middle name, Kai is another cute summer baby name that makes us smile. For some reason, we keep picturing 'Dylan Kai' in our minds!
Emma Pender Photography/Pexels
River
Did you spend a lot of time fishing or paddle boarding when you were younger? Name your little one River as a nod to the fond memories you have of being near the water.
Anna Shvets/Pexels
Ryder
A strong name like Ryder (which means "rider" or "horseman") is perfect for a bold and brave little one. Especially a little one who'll grow up challenging certain outdated rules.
Iris
Iris is another pretty flower that blooms during the summer and can be another option for a baby name if you're not a fan of Lily.
OR, you can easily name your daughter "Lily Iris." Just saying!
Rose
If you can't stop singing "Can I call you Rose" thanks to TikTok, it's a sign you should name your daughter after this lovely flower.
Summer
This name is self-explanatory because the season provides the perfect baby name! Just don't be surprised if your daughter lights up any room she's in!
Jasmine
Although Jasmine is an incredibly popular name, your baby is sure to make it all her own. We were today years old when we learned that the Jasmine flower blooms during summer too!
Dahlia
Last but not least, Dahlia's are more flowers that bloom during summer so we can see you naming your daughter something like
- Dahlia Jasmine
- Dahlia Iris
- Lily Dahlia
As far as we can see it, the possibilities are endless with this baby name!
Love these cute summer names, but want more options? Bookmark these adorable French baby names!
Header image via Marine Fleury
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.