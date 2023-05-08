30 Unique Baby Names That Aren’t Literally Just Nouns
The baby name business has gotten a bit out of hand. While we love unique names, sometimes names like Toaster or Tree just don’t have the same ring as, say, Leila or Patrick. But we totally get the desire to have a name that differs from the mainstream. After all, my name is Olivia Taylor…which is just about as basic as it can get.
If you don’t believe us, TikTok users like Emily have been featured in the likes of Vogue and Rolling Stone for her influencer baby name predictions. People are literally paying Baby Name Consultants, like Em and fellow TikToker Colleen, to generate a list of top names for their little bundle of joy.
This concept isn’t all that new, but the idea of paying thousands of dollars for a list of names certainly is. The Wall Street Journal reported on the rise of baby name consultants and “the art of ‘branding’ your newborn” in 2007. With the boom in baby naming books circa early 2000s and the rise in funky celeb baby names like Apple Martin and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (and today’s celeb baby names like Moxie CrimeFighter Jillette, Pilot Inspektor and Exa Dark Sideræl), baby-naming has become a source of stress and incredible importance. So stressful, in fact, that a few thousand dollars doesn’t look so bad.
Don't worry though – we definitely won’t charge you $10k for your baby’s unique name. Instead, here are 30 baby names that are cute and unique, and might be the perfect fit for your little one.
For your baby girl
Photo by Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
1. Aria
2. Iris
3. Maia
4. Ayla
5. Briar
6. Asha
7. Mari
8. Georgia
9. Naomi
10. Aspen
Gender-neutral names
11. Campbell
12. Emerson
13. Reese
14. Greer
15. Lennon
16. Austen
17. Harley
18. Sterling
19. Rory
20. Avrey
For your baby boy
Photo by luis arias / Unsplash
21. Rhodes
22. Lennox
23. Adler
24. Mateo
25. Kelan
26. Rowan
27. Calhoun
28. Enzo
29. Banks
30. Riggs
We know this process can be stressful, but don’t worry. As a new parent, you have so many other things taking up space in your mind, and this shouldn’t be one of them. Whatever baby name you go with, we’re sure it will be amazing.
Got any other great baby name ideas? Share them with us in the comments!
Photo Courtesy of Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash
