30 Summer Dinner Recipes To Savor The Season
Al fresco dining is our favorite part of whipping up a delicious summer dinner. Second favorite? The bounty of fresh seasonal produce at your fingertips, from an endless supply of zucchini to heirloom tomatoes to fresh corn and sweet watermelon, peaches and berries, oh my! When you're ready to fire up the grill, toss together some fresh seasonal salads, and chill with your favorite summer cocktail, we have these amazing summer dinner recipes and ideas to keep your sunny days endlessly satisfying. From chilled soups and refreshing salads and bowls to seafood and grilled feasts, these are the best summer recipes to try this season.
VIETNAMESE CAJUN SEAFOOD BOIL
One of our favorite summer dinner ideas is this buttery and Cajun-spicy dish filled with fresh shrimp, manilla clams, and king crab legs. It will wow your tastebuds and a BBQ crowd.(via Takes Two Eggs)
Summer Sesame Noodles
Cool off with cucumber, radish, beet, carrot, tomato, and salad greens for a fresh and hearty salad dressed with a nutty, and savory sauce. (via GastroPlant)
Chili Crisp Salmon Bowl with Avocado Mango Salsa
Full of Thai flavors, this caramelized salmon is topped with a bright mango-avocado herb salsa and looks way more complicated than it is. Whip it together in just 30 minutes for a fresh summer meal. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chili’s Santa Fe Chicken Salad
This Chili's copycat recipe is loaded with spicy chicken, veggies, tortilla strips and a Santa Fe sauce with a kick! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Turkish Chicken Kebab Recipe (Tavuk Şiş)
This flavorful marinaded chicken is the perfect protein for your summer grill fest. Make them in the oven or pop them on the grill for a savory and delicious meal. (via Give Recipe)
VEGAN PESTO ZUCCHINI AND PINEAPPLE PIZZA
Pineapple-on-pizza fans unite! Spread fresh basil pesto, top with zucchini ribbons and almond cream, then drizzle with olive oil, sweet honey, and basil and you have a mouth-watering recipe for your favorite people. (via Two Spoons)
Vegan Watermelon Poke Bowls
This colorful dish is full of umami flavors and watermelon sweetness. It's so satisfying, refreshing, and beautiful to boot! (via Chef Bai)
Vegan Lemongrass Chicken Bánh Mì Tacos with Savory Mushroom Pâté and Sweet & Tart Đồ Chua
Banh mi tacos with a mix of subtly sweet and lightly tart flavors will become your summer go-to. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Crockpot Vegan BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
Let your Crockpot do most of the work for you so you can enjoy your summer night with fam and friends. Serve with a side of corn on the cob to sweeten the deal. (via This Wife Cooks)
SEARED SEA SCALLOPS OVER CREAMY CORN RISOTTO
Creamy sweet corn, risotto, and lots of Parmesan cheese makes for a perfect summer comfort food. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Easy Summer Dinner Ideas For Lazy Weeknight Meals
GRILLED PEACHES & PIMENTO PIZZA
Grill a veggie pizza with juicy summer peaches and a little kick of pimento pepper. (via The Edgy Veg)
Vegetable Summer Soup
Eat this creamy summer soup warm or cold like gazpacho. It's packed with veggies and herbs like potatoes, green beans and fresh dill. (via Veggie Society)
Grilled Lemon Chicken
A lemony marinade made with fresh lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and oregano creates a tender and juicy grilled chicken that's perfectly paired with a salad, grilled vegetables, or the panzanella below! (via Feel Good Foodie)
TOMATO PANZANELLA WITH FETA
Put your heirloom tomatoes to work with this feta-filled panzanella that's hearty enough as a summer dinner recipe (add protein if you wish!). (via Forks + Foliage)
Pasta Burrata with Roasted Summer Vegetables
This easy summer dinner recipe is made with roasted veggies like zucchini and tomatoes, tossed with fresh basil, and topped with creamy burrata cheese. One word: YUM! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Wisconsin Beer Brats
Can't help but sing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" with this winning BBQ recipe, made with just four ingredients. (via Culinary Hill)
Grilled Fish Tacos with Coleslaw
Tacos filled with tender flaky mahi mahi, creamy coleslaw, avocados and salsa is the perfect laid-back summer dinner. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Easy Buddha Bowls
These fresh and healthy Buddha Bowls take almost no time to pull together for busy summer nights. (via Live Eat Learn)
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Chimichurri and Roasted Vegetables
Chimichurri, a bright and bold Argentine sauce, make this hearty summer dinner absolutely delightful. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Stuffed Zucchini
Fill all the summer zucchini with ground beef, rice, and plenty of cheese for a totally satisfying meal. (via Culinary Hill)
These Summer Dinner Ideas Are Great For Busy Nights
Burst Cherry Tomato Pasta with Whipped Ricotta
This one had us at whipped ricotta. It's super simple and a great way to use your seasonal cherry tomatoes. (via Barley & Sage)
JERK CHICKEN TACOS WITH GOLD KIWI SALSA
Put a Caribbean spin on your taco night with these jerk chicken tacos topped with a gold kiwi salsa and jerk crema and served with a side of coconut plantains.(via The Endless Meal)
Chicken Cutlets with Arugula & Pomelo
Give your chicken cutlet a dose of summer with a refreshing citrus arugula salad on top. (via Most Hungry)
Sorghum Salad
Sorghum is a traditional Indian grain and makes a perfect summer salad packed with a bunch of seasonal summer vegetables like, sweet corn, zucchini and summer squash and a few added extras like sliced green onions, cilantro, crumbled goat cheese and walnuts. (via Signature Concoctions)
Caramelized Pork Summer Rolls
Dip this sticky-sweet caramelized pork and veggie wrap in a creamy peanut sauce for a refreshing summer roll. (via Salt & Lavender)
Lemon And Herb Tofu Bowl
This bright salad is bursting with sweet cherry tomatoes, fresh crunchy lettuce, crispy Italian herb tofu, fluffy rice and creamy avocado. The best part? A garlicky lemon herb dressing that is good enough to drink! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Zucchini and Stracciatella Pizza
Here's a simple summer dinner recipe: Herby ricotta, topped with thinly sliced zucchini, shallots, and corn, plus some lemony arugula and stracciatella cheese is a great way to get in your fresh veggies. (via Cozy Cravings)
Strawberry Balsamic Kale Salad
Sometimes you just wanna have a salad for dinner and this one made with summery strawberries (so good at their peak!) is a winner. Just add candied nuts, feta cheese and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.(via RachL Mansfield)
CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FAJITAS
Fajitas are a great way to please a crowd and so easy to prepare. This recipe only takes 20 minutes to make and uses homemade taco seasonings for the win! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Watermelon-Peach Chilled Soup
This recipe uses watermelon *and* peach for the ultimate summer treat. Top with chopped cucumbers, berries, and peaches for some extra texture. (via Brit + Co)
Happy Summer food lovers!
Follow us on Pinterest for more summer dinner recipe ideas and check out our online cooking classes for more ideas!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.