15 Light Lunch Ideas To Stay Energized All Spring And Summer Long
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Hearty dinner recipes are always going to be high on our list, but spring and summer tend to call for light lunch ideas to keep us energized and able to enjoy longer hours of sunshine everyday. I'll be the first to say that eating chicken pasta or pizza for lunch often makes me feel sluggish, so I try to stay away from them during the work day. Not only that, but I've noticed I feel better when I eat something that's a little fresher and healthier. If your summer plans include having as much energy as possible, here's 15 light lunch ideas to help you successfully get through your days!
Light Lunch Ideas: Tasty Salads
Chicken Tzatziki Avocado Salad
Light lunch ideas don't have to be tasteless just because they don't cause you to feel sleepy in the middle of the day. One of the best ways to enjoy something tasty is to make a Mediterranean dish. This chicken tzatziki avocado salad is full of season, roasted chicken, feta, kale, and creamy tahini sauce. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Roasted Golden Beet Salad with Farro
This recipe had us at goat cheese! If you haven't had a chance to try it yet, this roasted golden beet salad with farro is a great way to introduce it to your palate. It also features shallots, thyme, and honey to balance out the crunch you'll get from the almonds! (via Brit + Co)
Chicken Cobb Salad
Add this chicken cobb salad your list of non-complicated light lunch ideas! It's full of tasty ingredients like avocados, cherry tomatoes, and eggs that'll hit the spot during lunchtime. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry and Asparagus Salad with Chicken
Your salad needs an upgrade that involves lightweight fruit like strawberries. You can always exclude the chicken if you've been eating a meatless diet. (via Completely Delicious)
Feta Green Goddess Pasta Salad with Grilled Chicken
We're not sure who made this rule but pasta salad just seems to be one of the light lunch ideas that works extremely well for summer. This recipe features a homemade green goddess dressing that lightly covers the delicious ingredients, making it one of our favorite meals. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Smashed Potato Spring Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
We love that this smashed potato spring salad can be eaten during summer. The Creamy lemon dressing complements the butter lettuce, asparagus, and green onions that you'll happily devour. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)
Simple Cold Pasta Salad
Simple light lunch ideas are the stuff that our summer dreams are made of. After all, meals like this cold pasta salad are great alternatives if you're truly looking for something quick and lightweight. (via Barley and Sage)
Summer Sesame Noodles
Is it a salad or noodle dish? Maybe it's both! One thing we know is that you'll get a ton of healthy vegetables and noodles drizzled in a sauce that has sesame paste, vinegar, and more! (via Gastro Plant)
Light Lunch Ideas: Creative Sandwiches, Tacos, and Wraps
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich with Smoked Salmon
Skipped breakfast? It happens to the best of us! Make up for it during lunch with this breakfast bagel sandwich with smoked salmon. Our mouths are already craving the herbed cream cheese that's on it. (via Vikalinka)
Smoked Turkey Sandwich with Spicy Mayo
Craving a smoked turkey sandwich that has a kick to it? Make this dish for lunch, but don't forget to bring something soothing to drink that'll help counter the mayo's spiciness! (via The Original Dish)
Tasty Tacos
Tacos Rancheros
This is technically another breakfast meal, but we like to think that some meals can double as light lunch ideas! This is a great option if you have to eat lunch early. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Kale Chicken Caesar Wraps
You've never had chicken caesar like this before. The dressing doesn't have a ton of calories so you'll get to eat something that's healthy and yummy! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Light Lunch Ideas: Veggies
Garlic Parmesan Zucchini
Our mouths are watering looking at this garlic parmesan zucchini dish! The fresh garlic and parmesan make for a dish that's full of hearty flavors without making you feel sluggish. (via The Endless Meal)
Mediterranean Sweet Potatoes
Although these aren't considered sweet potato boats, you can think of them that way thanks to their shape. The spicy chickpeas in the center offset the sweetness of the sweet potatoes while the feta adds a lightweight flavor. (via Cozy Cravings)
Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl
This roasted vegetable quinoa bowl is one of the best light lunch ideas we've come across and it's gluten-free! Not only does it feature sweet potatoes, but you'll also get to savor juicy yellow squash! (via Feel Good Foodie)
