Everything You Should Know About Postpartum Life, According To The Experts
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Motherhood continues to be an eye-opener, but one of the things that I've become passionate about is postpartum. My experience involved a lot of clueless moments which is why I think people should keep talking about it. While mom shaming opinions exist, there’s still plenty of good adviceto listen to.
So, let's talk about the word itself. Postpartum directly refers to the period after a mom has given birth and doesn't indicate anything bad will happen. However, when it comes to something like childbirth, there will always be unexpected situations and details, which is why mamas need a ton of support as they adjust to caring for a newborn and themselves. Someone once told me that a mom gives birth twice — once to her newborn and a new version of herself — and no truer words have been spoken.
Because I'm so passionate about postpartum, I decided to reach out to Dr. Kerry Krauss, FACOG and Dr. Erin Barrett, PhD Nutritional Biochemistry so they could share board-certified tips, as well as their own experiences. Dr. Krauss is a practicing OB-GYN at Holy Redeemer Health System and a Medical Director at Natural Cycleswhile Dr. Barrett is the Director of Product Innovation and Scientific Affairs at Shaklee.
Not only are they healthcare professionals who are committed to helping women navigate this new time in their lives, they're also moms who get it.
What's One of the Biggest Misconceptions About Postpartum?
Image via Варвара Курочкина/Pexels
When I ask about postpartum misconceptions, Dr. Kerry Krauss chuckles and says, "People don't like talking about how hard it is. I mean, it's a shell shock. I have two kids and you'd have thought I would've been more prepared for postpartum when I was an OB-GYN Resident, but I wasn't." It's something I wholeheartedly agree with because none of my prenatal classes really prepared me to go through postpartum once I was in it.
It still makes me shudder when I think about how unprepared and lonely I felt. I was in a lot of pain because I had an episiotomy in addition to tearing and assumed I’d be able to quickly bounce back. Also, I couldn’t keep up with housework after giving birth and that made me feel like I was somehow failing to balance everything.
But, Dr. Krauss wants moms to know that the postpartum period will look different for everyone and that no two babies are alike. "Even if you're a seasoned mom, there's no guarantees that your experience with your new baby will mirror the ones you had with your first or second baby," she says.
How Can Moms Start Preparing For Postpartum Before Giving Birth?
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
Dr Krauss and Dr. Barrett both agree that education is paramount to helping a mom feel more prepared to navigate the postpartum period. "One thing I encourage moms to do before giving birth is look into breastfeeding classes," says Dr. Krauss. She says there's so much trouble shooting related to breastfeeding that moms aren't always prepared for so she feels like this is essential. She shares she had trouble breastfeeding both of her kids and ended up exclusively pumping, leading to "mom guilt" wrecking her mind.
"Moms often think 'If I don't do this, I'm not a good mom' and it's not true. If you love your baby, you're not failing. That's why I always say arming yourself with knowledge can help combat this," says Dr. Krauss.
Likewise Dr. Barrett encourages mothers to start being mindful of their overall wellbeing before giving birth. She says, "So many moms become more aware of the things they're putting in their bodies, but it can still be a confusing time. That's one of the things we focus on at Shaklee. We want moms to have access to more nutritious options."
How Can Moms Care For Their Wellbeing Before and After Giving Birth?
Image via Sarah Chai/Pexels
"A lot of moms have trouble finding time to cook and eat fresh meals that include good protein, calcium, hydration, vitamin D, etc.," Dr. Krauss says. I was personally at the mercy of my parents, sister, and S.O. when it came to eating. Sometimes I'd forget because I was trying to figure out how to maneuver the first two weeks of motherhood, but they helped me remember. Also, it was my sister who reminded me to still take my prenatal vitamins.
Those vitamins are something Dr. Barrett recognizes most moms usually take note of when they realize they're pregnant. She says, "It's one of the first times women consider supplementation and what they’re putting into their bodies. We [at Shaklee] have a unique opportunity to help women understand why it’s important to take prenatal vitamins with the various programs we have." The program she's referring to is Shaklee's Personalized Pre-Natal/Post-Natal Multivitamin program.
While she agrees that a multi-vitamin is all-encompassing, she says that Omega-3's are powerful while B-vitamins can help with mental healthy and energy levels. She also knows there are various supplements for mood regulation but she advises moms to be careful of anything that contains herbal ingredients if they're pregnant or breastfeeding.
Simply put, Dr. Barrett feels moms should do the following:
- Take prenatal vitamins 6-8 weeks after your baby is born whether you're breastfeeding or not (biotin is beneficial for hair, skin, nails).
- If you're able to continue breastfeeding, keep taking pre-natal vitamins the entire time so you can get the necessary nutrients you need.
- Take a multi-vitamin to help cover any needs that aren’t being met.
- Use collagen only once you've stopped breastfeeding.
- Remember to maintain a protein-rich diet.
How Can a Mom Recognize If She's Experiencing Symptoms of Postpartum Anxiety or Depression?
Image via Ivan Samkov/Pexels
"Here's the thing — postpartum disorders are increasingly common," Dr. Krauss says. "It actually got worse during COVID because of the lack of support and loneliness moms felt." Detailing her own experiencing, she explains that she knows firsthand how it feels to have a rough time during postpartum. "While I was doing my residency, I performed a six-hour hysterectomy while 40 weeks pregnant. I thought because I had an easy pregnancy, I didn't have much to worry about," she says. "But after I delivered, things got hard. My daughter wasn't a good breastfeeder or sleeper. She was also colicky."
If you're feeling down or anxious most of the day, Dr. Krauss wants you to know these are warning signs to pay attention to. Also, if your loved ones have noticed you're feeling more anxious or depressed, that could be another indicator something else is going on besides baby blues.
"Depression and anxiety are poorly misunderstood, but your OB-GYN is your #1 resource to understanding what's normal and what's more persistent," she continues. "Truthfully, 50 percent of women miss their postpartum appointment because they think it's going to be a waste of time, but that's usually when providers utilize the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale to access where mothers are mentally and emotionally."
That's actually how I was able to learn that I was dealing with Postpartum Depression and was simultaneously prescribed Zoloft to help manage it. Dr. Krauss says, "Certain medications do have side-effects, but it’s not something you have to be on for the rest of your life. Hormones will stabilize after time, but sometimes you need help and that's okay."
What Advice Can Be Given To Moms Who Are Truly Struggling With Navigating Postpartum?
Image via Polina Zimmerman/Pexels
From one mom to the next, just know you're not alone if you're struggling with postpartum. It's easy to feel that way if you don't have a lot of physical support in your life, but so many women — including myself — have experienced the harshness of postpartum. You're not a horrible mom if you feel like you can't do everything. It's something even Dr. Krauss wishes were different.
"In the past, families used to live in multi-generational homes and had way more support whether they were working or not. But, we're more isolated these days and live in a society that truly doesn't have a system set up to support maternal wellbeing," she says. "When I was pregnant with my daughter, I was chosen to work at the hospital for three days straight because Hurricane Sandy was going on and it was one of the darkest points in my life," she remembers. Sadly, she barely had enough time to pump and even developed mastitis (inflammation in the breast). She eventually asked her residency's director if she could take medical leave because her postpartum depression had gotten so bad.
Dr. Krauss hopes by sharing her experience, other moms will understand there are resources that can help them navigate postpartum, like the National Mental Health Hotline, which is available any time of day to help set you up with postpartum care. However, she's well aware that maternal health needs better policies, resources, and more affordable co-pays: "We need better access to postpartum care like therapy sessions because most providers don’t accept insurance."
What Are Some Ways a Mom's Village Can Help Support Her?
Image via Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
The last thing Dr. Krauss wants people to know is that postpartum disorders don't just happen the first couple of months after delivery. "Sometimes it happens after a year or it can be a delayed onset. Also, anyone who has a history of mood disorders needs to especially be aware of postpartum depression," she says.
Some of the ways a mom's support system can help her is by offering to stay with her for a week or two as she adjusts to having the baby home. This can look like a parent or close friend helping to care for the baby while Mom sleeps or takes a shower. It can also look like making sure Mom has access to meals.
Although my mom and sister weren't able to be in the hospital when I gave birth during the height of COVID in 2021, their help meant so much during the first couple of weeks of motherhood. I fondly referred to my sister as a drill sergeant because she made sure I routinely showered, pumped, ate, and slept during the week she stayed with us.
Dr. Krauss also suggests finding a virtual or local mom group to help you further connect with others. "It’s so hard to get out of the house but I think moms should," she says. "You need connection and that shared experience that comes from people who genuinely get it."
"The American philosophy is you should do more without taking breaks. We literally reward people who work more and push themselves to that limit. Unfortunately it’s making women feel like they’re not doing enough. It’s set up to make us fail. Eventually you end up reaching a point where that’s not possible as a mom," says Dr. Krauss.
So, make sure you check in with yourself daily during postpartum and ask for help. I can't stress that enough. We live in a society that pushes hard work and independence like Dr. Krauss said, but you are not meant to be a one-woman island who never struggles — especially during postpartum. You'll always deserve more than that.
If you have questions about your postpartum experience, make sure to check in with your physician. Check out our Motherhood page for more stories like this!
Lead image via RDNE Stock project/Pexels
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.