Summer Fruits Are Slowly In Season. What Should I Do With Them?
TBH there are so many different types of fruits and veggies out there, it’s hard to keep them all straight. With summer quickly approaching, your local grocery stores are probably filling up with tons of bright produce and unique fruits – some of which will have you thinking: “What is this?”
There’s no need to be confused, though, because we’ve broken down all of the seasonal summer fruits — and given you all the juicy deets on their nutritional benefits and how to enjoy them.
Apricots
Apricots are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, whilst being low in calories and fat. We recommend enjoying your apricot whole and unpeeled, as the skin boasts large amounts of fiber and nutrients, avoiding the inedible pit.
Blackberries
Pop as many blackberries in your mouth as you’d like, because this fruit can be consumed whole and has a ton of amazing health benefits. Blackberries contain more immune-boosting vitamin C than blueberries and are packed full of manganese, a mineral that helps to regulate blood sugar levels. They even have antibacterial properties, which can help to prevent tooth infections, according to a study published in the Journal of Periodontal Research.
Blueberries
This “superfood” is loaded with nutrients and completely edible. This small but mighty berry is loaded with nutrients, and can help lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, improve memory, aid in exercise recovery and more.
Cherries
This stone fruit is packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B, manganese, copper, magnesium and vitamin K. Before consuming, be sure to pit your cherries, as the stone is inedible.
Photo by Any Lane / PEXELS
Dragon Fruit (AKA Pitaya)
Dragon fruit may look exotic, but its flavors are reminiscent of a cross between a kiwi and a pear. A significant source of antioxidants, fiber and magnesium, to enjoy this fruit you must remove the peel, which will reveal a delicious interior.
Grapes
Grapes are a rich source of antioxidants, and can help boost heart health, prevent cancer, manage blood pressure and protect the eyes, among other benefits. We recommend seedless grapes for the perfect on-the-go snack.
Guava
Guava is loaded with nutrients, containing more vitamin C than oranges and a plethora of health-boosting antioxidants. To indulge, simply rinse the guava off and dive in, eating the rind and the seeds.
Honeydew Melon
Honeydew is naturally low in fat and cholesterol, making it a quick and healthy source of vitamin-rich energy for your body. To consume, cut off the bitter rind to reveal the melon’s flesh. Then, scoop out the seeds and enjoy!
Photo by Laker / PEXELS
Kiwi
Kiwis are exceptionally rich in immune-supportive nutrients including the vitamins C, E, K and folate, as well as carotenoids, fiber and phytochemicals. We recommend slicing your kiwi in half and scooping out the green flesh (seeds and all) for a delicious, tart taste.
Lime
As it turns out, your go-to tequila chaser has more health benefits than you think. With high levels of vitamin C and antioxidants, limes have many benefits, such as boosting heart health, helping with weight loss and promoting healthy skin and better iron absorption. Before eating, be sure to peel your lime, as the outside skin isn’t all that tasty.
Lychee (AKA Litchi)
Rich in potassium, lychees help to control the blood pressure. To enjoy, simply peel the red exterior to reveal the white flesh, and enjoy!
Mango
Mangos are a delicious source of vitamin C, vitamin A, folate and fiber, all of which is beneficial for colon cancer prevention, heart disease prevention, and weight control. To eat, slice around the pit of the mango to reveal the orange flesh. Then, score the inside of the fruit, scoop and add it to your favorite salad or enjoy it solo.
Photo by Elizabeth Rose / PEXELS
Nectarines
Nectarines are a smooth-skinned variety of peach and are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. You can eat a nectarine just like an apple – skin and all – until you get to the center pit.
Papaya
Papayas are basically nature’s botox, so eat up! This fruit is packed with antioxidants that can reduce inflammation, fight disease and help keep you looking young. Its black seeds are edible but bitter, so beware when you crack one open. Also, while ripe papayas can be consumed raw, unripe papaya should always be cooked before eating – especially during pregnancy, as the unripe fruit is high in latex which can stimulate contractions.
Peaches
Similar to nectarines, peaches pack a punch when it comes to nutritional value. Their array of antioxidant-loaded health benefits include improved digestion, smoother skin and allergy relief. You can eat this fruit just like an apple, avoiding the pit at its core.
Pineapple
Pineapples contain plenty of nutrients and beneficial compounds, such as vitamin C, manganese, and enzymes to help aid digestion. Eating fresh or roasted ripe pineapple may help boost immunity, lower cancer risk, and improve recovery time after surgery. To enjoy, cut off the top and all of the rough skin to reveal its yellow center. Then, slice around the center pit so just the soft, yellow flesh remains.
Photo by Pixabay / PEXELS
Plums
Plums are rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, which ensures blood clots normally. They also supply potassium and vitamin C as well as being rich in protective polyphenols all of which are associated with reduced cardiovascular risk factors. Besides the pit, the entire fruit is edible!
Raspberries
Raspberries may help reduce the signs of aging and improve balance and strength. The berries are also rich in vitamin C, which is important for collagen production and may protect the skin from UV damage. To eat, just pop them in your mouth!
Strawberries
Strawberries carry tons of benefits, from potentially decreasing your risk of heart disease and cancer to helping regulate your blood sugar. While the entire fruit is edible, we recommend taking off the green leaves for the best taste.
Watermelon
Watermelon is our go-to summer fruit, and for good reason. It has a very high water content and provides nutrients like lycopene, citrulline and vitamins A and C, all of which aid in boosting heart health, reducing muscle soreness and decreasing inflammation. Enjoy this cookout staple by removing all of the thick, green rind to reveal the red interior. Slice and enjoy!
What fruit will you be enjoying all summer long? Let us know in the comments below!
Make some delicious recipes with your favorite summer fruits with Brit + Co.
Header image via alleksana / PEXELS
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.