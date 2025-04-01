From B+C's own Carolina girl.
8 Sundresses That Channel Piper’s Style From ‘The White Lotus’
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Piper Ratliff's outfits on The White Lotus are exactly what I'm looking to add to my spring and summer wardrobe for 2025. Piper's (Sarah Catherine Hook) style is the perfect mix of bohemian and classy that gives off a certain laidback elegance. And considering I'm a Carolina girl myself (not to mention I'm actually from the beach), I know exactly how to achieve that ultimate vacation vibe. Here are the best sundresses for a White Lotus look...without any of the drama.
Keep reading for the best sundresses to add some Piper Ratliff & White Lotus magic to your summer wardrobe.
How To Get Piper Ratliff's style from 'The White Lotus.'
Fabio Lovino/HBO
Like I mentioned earlier, all of Piper Ratliff's best outfits are a mix of three things: bohemian, classy, and fitted. While the aesthetic is giving girl off duty, her attention to detail means she always looks put together. Because if you ask me, that's the secret to always looking expensive! Her best outfits feature pieces that are fitted in a flattering way, her accessories are intentional, and everything in her outfit is working together. In this case, less is more.
8 Dresses For Summer 2025 Piper Ratliff Would Approve Of
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Midi Dress
This gorgeous dress is perfect for both spring and summer, and it's flirty while still offering plenty of coverage. Plus the blue and white color combo is so giving Carolina.
Madewell
Madewell Seamed Squareneck Midi Dress
To channel Piper's more minimalist outfits, this khaki dress is flattering, elevated, and it lets your accessories take center stage.
J. Crew
J. Crew Squareneck Midi Dress
If you prefer to keep your accessories, low-key, a printed dress will do all the heavy lifting for you. And this print is totally giving White Lotus!
Old Navy
Old Navy Fit & Flare Lightweight Smocked Gingham Midi Dress
You can never have too many fit and flair dresses if you ask me. Especially when they feature fluttery sleeves and a dreamy gingham print.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie LSPACE Calla Midi Dress
For the ultimate beachy look, opt for a lightweight, strappy dress. You can wear it over your bathing suit during the day or a colorful bodysuit at night.
J. Crew
J. Crew Fitted-Waist Shirtdress
If there's anything that makes sense for a preppy Carolina girl, it's a collar. Add some raffia sandals for a Piper Ratliff-approved boho edge.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Strapless Drop-Waist Midi Dress
Y'all, I can't stop thinking about this dress. The silhouette! The color! The detail! It's the perfect thing to pack for any vacation...whether or not you're showing up to a White Lotus resort. ;)
Amazon
CUPSHE Beach Dress
Which Piper Ratliff-inspired look will you be rocking this summer? Don't forget to read up on Everything You Need To Know About The White Lotus Season Finale.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.