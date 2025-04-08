Our spring fashion era is in full swing at the moment, so that obviously means we’re on the hunt for all the cutest spring dresses . Abercrombie & Fitch simply kills it when it comes to dresses, and we can’t get enough of their latest styles! Their current collection of spring dresses strikes the perfect balance between effortless and elevated, so you can work with endless outfit combos this spring – from formal to casual.

There's an Abercrombie & Fitch spring dress just begging to be added to your spring outfit rotation – shop our 9 faves below!

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Mara Strapless Denim Mini Dress Made with denim that has a bit of stretch, this button-up strapless dress totally makes a statement – all while keeping you comfortable.

Abercrombie & Fitch Dipped-Waist Smocked Midi Dress Polka dots are the "it" pattern this spring. Rock it in the form of this adorably flattering drop-waist dress, and your look will instantly stun!

Abercrombie & Fitch Straight Neck Slip Skort This marvelous mini comes complete with built-in shorts for added security wherever you wear it.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Julia Strapless Slip Maxi Dress The smooth blue hues on this slip dress make it perfect for a beachy vacation, recalling the ocean waves to a tee. The strapless design of this cutie can be worn interchangeably with detachable straps, too, if you wish for added support up top.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress We're huge fans of gingham dresses over here, especially for springtime. This maxi flaunts all the coolest details, from the playful puff sleeves and tiered skirt to the femme square neckline and body-hugging ruched bodice. It'll look iconic with sandals and boots alike!

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Julia Slip Lace Maxi Dress This lacy maxi would work wonderfully for more formal events, thanks to its luxe, satiny finish! The simple slip silhouette is always timeless, and ideal for accessorizing with spring heels and your go-to jewelry stack.

Abercrombie & Fitch Knit Tube Drop-Waist Maxi Dress Drop waists help elongate your bod, adding to a most flattering fit. Thanks to the strapless nature of this dress, it'll also make you feel like an absolute princess, no matter how you style it for spring! The cotton-modal fabric it's cut from is impressively soft and breathable to keep you feelin' cool all day.

Abercrombie & Fitch Babydoll Bubble Hem Mini Dress Yes, yes, and yes to butter yellow dresses! This mini also boasts a unique (and super trendy) bubble hem that adds such a whimsical vibe to your spring get-ups. We'd definitely pair this one with some platform sandals to make every step comfy as can be.

Abercrombie & Fitch V-Neck Linen-Blend Mini Dress This little black dress is the ultimate spring basic for wearing in all sorts of ways. The ruching on the back along with its natural body-skimming shape instantly complement your figure, so you can feel confident pairing it with everything from casual sneaks to elevated boots this spring!

