19 Summer Essentials That Show The Planet Some Love
Plastics are the most common form of debris in our oceans, and many brands are finding ways to keep plastics out of our oceans and recycled back into the products we use every day. As we head to the beach this summer, it's a good reminder to be gentler on the planet as we shop for the season's sunscreen, beauty, and fashion. We pulled together some of our favorite brands that keep the planet and people in mind by using sustainable materials and fair labor practices. Feel good, look good, and do good with these 19 summer essentials.
LØCI NINE Sneaker ($185)Put a spring in your step this summer. Made with 20 plastic bottles (for each pair) and recycled rubber, these lightweight vegan sneakers have a water-resistant upper, a custom-made cork insole for extra bounce, and are handmade with sustainable materials in LØCI factory in Portugal. Check out the wide variety of color combos too.
Sunski Miho Sunset Sepia ($58)
Takes these stylish recycled frames from the beach to brunch. They come in plastic-free packaging and block 100% UVA/UVB/UV400 waves.
Summersalt The Easy Breezy Eco Voile Tie-Shoulder Dress Cover-Up ($75)
This flowy maxi dress cover-up, perfect for the beach or backyard, is made from a voile fabric sourced from sustainable forests to help save water, maintain forest cover, and reduce CO2 emissions.
Caminito Sombra Sun Hat ($62)
This wide-brim style protects you from the sun while a vegetable-tanned leather cord keeps it secure on windy days. Caminito collaborates with trained weavers in Mexico and supports fair wages and clean work environments.
Slow Tide Psychedelic Sunshine Beach Towel ($45)
Made from 100% sustainably sourced cotton, this 70s-inspired designed towel is quick drying and features soft velour for cozy lounging. All Slowtide products exceed the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certification and do not contain any allergic substances.
Pact The Canopy Button-Back Tank ($54)
Made with organic cotton in a fair trade factory, this top is lightweight with buttons in the back and the perfect go-to for everyday summer wear, from skirts to jeans to shorts. Pact partners with Fair Trade USA, Global Organic Textile Standard and SimpliZero.
Supergoop! Everyday SPF Faves Kit ($60)
This TSA-approved travel kit, made from packaging sourced from recycled plastic bottles, includes four Supergoop! SPF bestsellers for clean skin & beauty that protect against UV rays.
Berlook Tie Floral One-Piece Swimsuit ($38)
This vintage-inspired swimsuit, made from recycled nylon and recycled polyester, gives you a supportive lift up top and a flattering high leg (with sufficient coverage at the back).
Lingua Franca x Judy Blume Forever "i read banned books" Crewneck ($380)
Stand up for literature and human rights on cool summer nights with this handstitched crewneck made from 100% sustainably sourced, ethically produced cashmere. Lingua Franca has partnered with Judy Blume Forever and 10% of proceeds from this sweater will be donated to PEN America, which works tirelessly to prevent books like Judy Blume's from being banned.
Attitude Plastic-Free Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30 ($21)
This plastic-free mineral sunscreen stick uses natural ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide to offer full protection, is ocean-safe, and blends into all skin tones without that white, cake-y residue. It comes in a biodegradable cardboard tube to reduce single-use plastic and oh did we mention: it smells just like summer!
Parade Scoop Bikini ($36 Top, Bottom $34)
Made from recycled bottles, this smoothing swimwear is so comfortable, comes in a slew of fun mix-and-match colors, and keeps your bits secure when you're running around the beach.
Bellroy Market Tote Plus ($49)
Great for beach days or market days, this everyday tote is made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles and is leather-free. It folds flat or stands upright and has two internal pockets for small essentials.
Caminito Luna Upcycled Blanket ($92)Designed in San Francisco and handwoven in Mexico, this picnic/beach blanket is made with upcycled yarn and rolls up with handmade vegetable-tanned leather straps. Take your pick of colorful, modern prints.
Billie Super Salve ($9)
Watercolor your lips with this moisturizing lip shine made with shea butter, sunflower oil (packed with omega-9 fatty acids), avocado oil, vitamin e, and vegan (bee-free) candelillia wax.
Village Thrive Stripes Rattan Clutch Bag ($39)Handmade in Bali from palm leaves, this summery yet sophisticated clutch will take you through wedding season in style.
Mejuri Jewelry ($78+)
This jewelry brand offers summer bling made from responsibly sourced and recycled gold, ethically sourced metals and stones, fair labor, and gives back to BIPOC & nonbinary communities. For this collection, stack the following:
- Bold Link Chain Bracelet ($78)
- Mejuri Thin Dôme Ring ($298)
- Bold Flexi Bangle ($500)
- LA Dôme Ring ($548)
- Pavé Diamond Thin Dôme Ring ($898)
Dôen FARLEY TOP ($168)
This soft, lightweight organic cotton top is your summer-into-fall staple. Wear it loose or tucked in jeans.
Klean Kanteen Insulated Water Bottle with Twist Cap ($33)
Keep yourself hydrated and plastic-free this summer with this insulated water bottle that stays 38 hours hot/135 hours cold. Klean Kanteen manufactures 95% of its products from certified 90% post-consumer recycled stainless steel, reducing the company's greenhouse gas emissions from steel by about 50%.
Iris&Romeo Best Skin Days SPF 30 ($48)
Pack light this summer with this clean beauty product that is makeup, skincare, and SPF 30 all-in-one. The result? A glowy hydrated look that keeps you protected from the summer sun's rays.
Header image via LØCI
