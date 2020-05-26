The Cutest Swimsuits for Kids from 7 Sustainable Brands
Summer is officially a few weeks away but with Memorial Day behind us and the weather warming up in most of the country we say it's ON. Whether you have an inflatable in the backyard or heading out for a socially distant beach day these *adorable* swimsuits will up-level your kids water-play style and come from brands who care about their impact on the planet. Win-win swim!
This retro sun hat by Pacific Rainbow looks super cute paired with its sunny yellow Charlotte swimsuit, both made in Italian Oeko-Tex-certified fabric in SPF50.
Illustrator Kelli Murray hand-dyes her small Rylee & Cru collection, including these "suns" swim trunks, all made in the U.S. (AKA minimal CO2 impact from overseas shipping too).
Here are Rylee & Cru's "suns" for girls too. We love a good rash guard for all-day-in-the-sun play.
Tea Collection is an indie brand that works with certified third-party vendors to ensure fair trade and ethical manufacturing practices. Their swim collection is also UPF 40+. Here are boys swim.
And Tea Collection's girls swimwear.
Here's more stripey cuteness from Pacific Rainbow that uses SPF50 Oeko-Tex-certified fabric.
Oeuf not only makes super cute kids modern furniture but it does a sweet job for kids clothes too. The company practices a slew of ethical practices, like fair trade, no child labor, ensuring good working conditions and r-e-s-p-e-c-t for the environment, using eco-friendly materials such as GOTS-certified organic Pima cotton or alpaca (which is sheared humanely without harm to the animals). Also, we are all about these bunny ears!
And the Oeuf Swim Bonnet? We can't even...
Hanna Andersson uses OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified cotton for most of their Scandi-style classics and the company plants trees equal to the amount used for their catalogs. And with its "Hannadowns" policy, you can send back Hanna Andersson clothes that no longer fit for a discount on their next order and they'll donate to charity. This ruffle strap one piece blocks 97 percent of harmful UVA/UVB rays and the accessories make a super cute add on.
Perfect for a chill picnic by the water, the Valentina Petit Treats Bodysuit from eco-conscious brand búho is made in Spain with sustainable organic cotton.
Boden has made a commitment to use 100 percent regenerated or recycled fabric for all its clothing and swimwear by 2025 as part of their social responsibility practices. Check out these Boden swimsuits for kids made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles and fishing nets:
*Another* super cute number from Pacific Rainbow, the Solange Short Sleeve Two Piece in Poppy Seed. Um, can we please have one in our size??
Happy summer, y'all!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.