Everyone's "Obsessed" With Sydney Sweeney's New Haircut
Sydney Sweeney makes headlines at every turn, especially when it comes to her new movie Christy. The biopic follows boxer Christy Martin, and Sydney is turning heads on camera and off. After showing up to the Met Gala with a jet black bob and bangs, and then breaking the internet by responding to bikini body shamers with a video of her intense training, and then breaking the internet again by taking part in a controversial American Eagle jeans ad, Sydney just rocked another drastic hair change that has everyone "obsessed."
Keep reading to see Sydney Sweeney's brand new 'do at the Christy red carpet premiere.
Everyone's "obsessed" with Sydney Sweeney's new haircut.
Sydney Sweeney showed up to the Christy premiere in a baby pink gown with a V-neck and lace detail. But the true standout accessory is her new silky, bleach blonde bob. "a night to remember @christy.movie coming to theaters Nov 7th 💕," she captured the Instagram video.
And fans of the actress flooded the comments of the video with just how much they love the new look.
"So beautiful Syd! I’m obsessed with everything about this look," one user commented, while another said, "Short hair Sydney is back!!"
Some even compared the star look to Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
But it's not the only change Sydney has made recently.
Sydney Sweeney went through a pretty massive change to film Christy, and she opened up about the transformation in an interview with W Magazine.
"My body was completely different," she said. “I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, 'Oh my God.' But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."
There is truly nothing better than feeling strong, and I can't wait to see how Sydney loses herself in this role. Christy hits theaters on November 7!
