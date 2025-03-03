Your March Horoscope is here...

Sydney Sweeney Is A Total Bombshell After Postponing Her Wedding

sydney sweeney vanity fair oscars afterparty
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Sydney Sweeney rocked the internet when she announced she'd postponed her wedding to Jonathan Davino. But she rocked my world when she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a bombshell Barbie ensemble that I am immediately adding to my Pinterest. And we have the full breakdown on how you can achieve Sydney's drop dead gorgeous hair.

Here's how you can recreate Sydney Sweeney's hair from the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

sydney sweeney in a pink dress

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sydney Sweeney turned heads when she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a mesmerizing pink Miu Miu dress with a keyhole detail and mermaid style skirt.

To achieve that glossy, healthy hair, hairstylist Glen Oropeza used a couple drops from Kératase's new Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops, followed by the Kérastase L'Incroyable Blow Dry Hair Lotion. A hairdryer and round brush (plus a touch of hairspray) gave Syd's hair that bouncy finish.

One of my favorite tricks for my own straight hair is to apply a leave-in conditioner, like the Christophe Robin Hydrating Leave-In Cream, to my dry hair and let it soak up all that moisture. It makes it shinier, smoother, and healthier than ever!

This isn't the first time recently one of Sydney's looks started some serious online buzz. After a post of Sydney's new role as boxer Christy Martin received some hate comments, the actress clapped back with a video of her training for the movie.

“Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sydney Sweeney said in an Instagram post. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :)."

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old," Sydney also told Deadline. "I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Check out The 12 Best Dressed Stars On The Oscars Red Carpet.

