Um, Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Scooter Braun?

Sydney Sweeney just made headlines with her American Eagle ad promoting "good jeans," and with the first look at her new thriller The Housemaid. But she's making news again because apparently the actress is dating record label exec Scooter Braun? Despite the fact Sydney and her ex Jonathan Davino split in March, this is the one relationship I never could have seen coming. So...here's what we know.

Are Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun dating? Sources tell People that Sydney Sweeney (27) and Scooter Braun (44) are "casually hooking up" right now. "Everything is casual," a second source adds. "She is living her life and working hard." After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, the two were seen taking a stroll in Italy on June 30. Sydney wore a black floral midi dress and Scooter wore tan shorts and a brown short sleeve sweater. "They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding,” another source says. “Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive. He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention." The new duo also reportedly spent Labor Day weekend together at Lake Tahoe. “[Scooter] is loving spending time with her and seeing where things go,” a People source revealed. Page Six also reports that Scooter is "obsessed" with her.

What's the age gap between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun? Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997, making her 28 years old. Scooter Braun is 44 and was born on June 18, 1981. That means there's a 16-year age gap between these two.

Is Sydney Sweeney single? Although she might be testing the waters on a new relationship, Sydney Sweeney is all about her career right now. "I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said in an interview with The Times in May. She confirmed she was single at the time, but it appears that might have changed. But what hasn't? Her work ethic. The actress only sleeps 4 times a night, but she's not planning on slowing down. “I hear it more from my family than myself," she says. "‘Sydney, you’re going to burn out. Sydney, you need to slow down. Sydney, you need to take a break.’” "I just knew that I’d never allow myself to fail," she continues. "No matter how long it took. It’s not fear. It’s determination.”

What Sydney Sweeney movies are coming out this year? And up next? The Housemaid and Christy. Sydney's made waves for both movies already, from posting TikTok's with her Housemaid costar Brandon Sklenar to clapping back at her body shamers with Christy promotion.

