Sydney Sweeney's "Transformational" Trailer For 'Christy' Just Dropped — Watch It Here!

What is 'Christy' about? Black Bear Christy is a biopic following the life of renowned professional boxer, Christy Martin (played by Sydney Sweeney). The story centers around Martin's rise in the boxing world in the 1980s, followed by the emotional (and dangerous) fallout with her trainer-turned-husband, her challenges as a closeted queer woman, and her ability to overcome it all despite everything.

When does 'Christy' come out? Black Bear There's no official release date for Christy, but we do know it's coming out in November 2025!

Where can I watch 'Christy' when it comes out? Black Bear Christy exclusively hits movie theaters this November, with no official release date announced yet. We're not sure when (or where) you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated film, but we'll let you know as soon as we can!

Is there a trailer for 'Christy' yet? Black Bear Yes, and it's honestly jaw-dropping! Not only does Sydney Sweeney look physically different with her curly, brown hair, but it's also very clear this is also a very different role than we've ever seen her in before. Check it out!

What has Sydney Sweeney said about the 'Christy' biopic? Black Bear Sydney Sweeney had to go through some intense prep to play Christy Martin in the biopic (which is hitting theaters this fall), and the actress calls the change "crazy." "My body was completely different," Sydney told W Magazine. “I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, 'Oh my God.' But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

Black Bear But even though prepping for the role was challenging (especially since she had to lose the weight in 7 weeks for her next project), Sydney "loved" every moment. In the first look at the movie (which is premiering at TIFF this September), we see Sydney in the ring wearing a white tank and shorts with red boxing gloves. "I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training," she says. "I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour." “I love sports. I love being outside. I was on the ski team, and I wakeboarded," the actress continues (or should we call her an athlete?!). "I slalom ski on water. I was on the soccer team and the softball team. And then my parents got me into grappling, which is like wrestling, and kickboxing. I was the only girl at the dojo. I trained there from 13 until about 19. I fought all guys. I liked to think that if sh—t went down, I might be able to step up.”

Lionsgate And the Christy Martin biopic isn't the only movie Sydney Sweeney has around the corner. The actress is also starring in a "creepy" film inspired by a viral Reddit short story called "I pretended to be a missing girl so I could rob her family," written by Joe Cote in the r/nosleep forum on Reddit. The channel allows users to post spooky short stories from a first-person POV — and discuss all the posts like the stories are real. Eek!

Oh, and we just got some first look pictures for The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar! While she may still have a long way to go in the court of public opinion after that American Eagle controversy, she stays grinding out new films!

