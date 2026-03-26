It’s officially dinner party season, and we’re moving way past basic white plates. This year, it’s all about the 'fancy tablescape'—think layered textures, vintage-inspired stoneware, and glassware that actually feels like art. From botanical maximalism to 'washed-on-shore' minimalism, we’ve rounded up the 2026 trends that will make your spring hosting feel just a bit more elevated. Grab a glass of wine and let’s set the table!



Host the ultimate spring dinner with these tablescape ideas!

Trend #1: Hollywood Cottage 5 Gorgeous Tablescape Trends We’re Loving for Spring 2026 McGee & Co. McGee & Co. Halloway Dinner Plates Spring tablescapes are officially getting a refined refresh—and we’re loving it. Inspired by designers like Shea McGee, 2026 is all about the “Hollywood Cottage" aesthetic: a mix of timeless elegance and laid-back charm (think Nancy Meyers movies). Complete the look with elements like polished silver accents paired with rich wood tones, layered with monogrammed linens that feel personal. This table is curated over time—not styled in a rush—striking that perfect balance between classic sophistication and cozy, cottagecore ease.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Stoneware Serve Platter If you’re ready to try the “New Heritage” look without the investment, Studio McGee’s Target line makes it feel super accessible. This stoneware serve platter nails the aesthetic with its delicate heritage-blue detailing—instantly elevating everything from pastries to roasted veggies. It’s the kind of piece that looks heirloom-inspired but works for everyday hosting, thanks to its durable, microwave- and dishwasher-safe design.

Wayfair Over&Back Woven Frayed Chambray Placemats The woven chambray and hand-frayed edges bring just the right amount of undone charm to these placemats—like something you’d find in a sun-soaked Laurel Canyon home. Even better, they’re designed to play well with everything: layer them with soft linens, mix in block prints or stripes, and let the table feel collected, not coordinated. It’s relaxed, a little romantic, and exactly the vibe you want for spring hosting.

​Trend #2: Botanical Maximalism Pottery Barn Pottery Barn x Cynthia Rowley Midsummer Night's Dream Placemats Freshen up your table for spring with a burst of botanicals by designer Cynthia Rowley. Featuring hand-painted, glazed stoneware plates paired with soft organic cotton placemats, each piece brings a touch of wildflower whimsy to everyday dining. The set of four blends beauty with practicality—dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe up to 425°F—so it’s as functional as it is eye-catching. Perfect for Easter brunches, garden parties, or simply elevating your weeknight meals.

IKEA IKEA UPPLAGA Side Plates Spring tables are getting a playful refresh, and IKEA is setting it up with its floral-forward styling. The UPPLAGA side plate brings a classic white base into bloom with softly colored, ruffled edges—an easy way to add personality without overwhelming your setup. Made from durable feldspar porcelain, they're perfect for everyday use while still feeling special enough for a seasonal spread. Mix it with other patterned pieces like SMÖRFISK collection or layer it into your existing set for that effortless, collected look we’re seeing everywhere this spring.

Trend #3: Washed-On-Shore Elegance Crate & Barrel Kati Small Blue Glass Taper Candle Holder Brands like Crate & Barrel are redefining coastal style by avoiding clichés (like anchors or rope) and focusing on organic textures and weathered finishes. Think reactive glazes on stoneware, hand-forged metal, and ocean-inspired glassware. The color palette is soft sage, airy blues, and warm neutrals like parchment and ivory. These Kati Blue Glass Taper Holders add a bit of color without overwhelming the table.

Crate & Barrel Saltwater Reactive Glaze Melamine Dinner Plate How lovely are these salad plates from the Saltwater Melamine Tablescape collection? They’re so simple, yet the ocean-blue paint adds a splash of color. They have a homemade pottery look to them and are perfect for a summer dinner party.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Scalloped Woven Palm Placemat For this aesthetic, focus on organic textures and weathered finishes like these scalloped woven palm placemats.

Trend #4: Vintage Garden Urban Outfitters UO Floral Printed Tablecloth Retro florals are having a moment, and Urban Outfitters is leaning all the way in with its dreamy UO Home tablescape. The Printed Ruffle Tablecloth sets the tone with playful vintage-inspired prints and soft ruffled edges, giving your table that perfectly undone, thrifted-but-curated vibe. Made from lightweight cotton and finished with charming blanket stitching, it creates a laid-back, photo-ready setup that feels straight out of a ‘70s daydream.

Anthropologie Camille Stoneware Dinner Plates (Set of 4) If the vintage garden trend is calling your name, the Camille stoneware collection answers in the prettiest way. With hand-painted florals and softly bordered edges, each piece feels like it was plucked from a charming countryside table. The set of four brings that collected, heirloom-inspired look—without the fragility—thanks to its durable, dishwasher- and microwave-safe design. It’s romantic, a little nostalgic, and perfect for layering into your spring tablescape.

Trend #5: Casual + Experiential CB2 Everly White and Black Patterned Appetizer Plates (Set of 6) The formal, sit-down dinner? It’s officially loosening up. In 2026, hosting is all about movement—think cocktail buffet-style gatherings where guests graze, mingle, and settle in wherever feels right. These flowing setups feel more relaxed, more social, and honestly, more fun. The key to keeping it elevated: grounding the scene with natural textures like woven rattan chargers, breezy linen napkins, and raw, organic ceramics with just enough polish to still feel special.

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