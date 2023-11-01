EXCLUSIVE: Horton Rum’s New Trio Of Canned Cocktails Are Here To Save The Party
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Krista Horton is a Diet Cola and coconut rum fanatic, and she’s not shy about letting you know. The fun-loving influencer, momma, and all-around family gal is sharing her undying love for the drink throughHorton Rum, a brand-new line of canned cocktails that brings forth the flavors she brings along for every single one of life’s adventures.
Horton has been drinking coconut rum with Diet cola for, quite honestly, as long as she’s been able to drink. She credits her dad for instilling her own passion for the mixed beverage, and has been sippin’ ever since.
“I never even really drank soda much before that, but whenever I mixed the Diet cola with coconut rum, I was like, "this is so good," she said enthusiastically. “It was something that I could sip on no matter what I was eating or no matter what we were doing. It was always a good drink that I always wanted.”
And though the coconut rum + Diet cola combo is a reliable, no-fail drink duo in her personal life (see:barbecues, parties, and lake days), Horton wanted to share the love in a more convenient way – thus, Horton Rum was born.
“A few years ago, I was like, ‘how cool would it be to put [the drink] in a can to make it so much easier?” she said. “So when we’re going somewhere, we can just pick up a case and take it – that way we're not having to mix. You know, you gotta get the ice, and then you gotta get your cup, and you gotta mix it all together.”
It’s true – making a cocktail or mixed drink can often become an entire production, taking precious time away from whatever you’ve got going on. The trio of canned coconut rum-infused cocktails within Horton Rum’s very first launch solely exist to solve that problem, so you can simply have. more. fun.
Image via Horton Rum
The first of the three flavors, of course, had to be Diet Kola. It’s an ultra-tasty homage to Horton’s ride-or-die drink, her #1 pick!
“The [Diet Kola] is such a good, refreshing drink that you can drink with anything – with any meal that you're eating, with any snacks – it pairs perfectly,” she detailed. “Anytime I've ever tried regular rum, it is not the same. The sweetness of the coconut somehow makes everything taste a million times better.”
The second drink in the lineup is Pineapple Soda, which is tailored more to the sweets lovers.
“The pineapple flavor definitely makes you just want to be sitting on a beach somewhere,” Horton laughed. “That's the one that I will grab quite often with the Diet Kola, switching back and forth.”
Lime Soda completes the canned cocktail line with zest. You can count on it for total refreshment, plus it’s earned quite positive acclaim.
“Lime is not my first flavor of choice that I normally grab for anything, but I have a few family and friends that it is their first one,” Horton said. “Every time we've sampled [it], I made sure they've tried it and that they 1000% gave their approval.”
Horton’s years worth of work with the brand undoubtedly shines through in each of the three canned cocktails. The flavors stay true to what the delightfully colorful cans promise, each one is well-balanced with only 6-7 grams of sugar and 150 calories, and even with that, the cocktails still pack a nice punch. 😉
“The whole point of grabbing a drink is to grab a drink, not the mixer,” Horton said.
You know how sometimes you go to bars and pay $20 just to end up with a diluted drink? We’ve all been there – a true shared experience that actually inspired the intention for Horton Rum drinks to be 7% ABV.
“We just tried to make it a little higher than others to really have a true cocktail in a can and make it worth it,” Horton said. “With the higher ABV, you truly feel like you're drinking a cocktail. I wanted it to be a drink replicated, and not just something similar.”
Horton Rum came to life with the help of Florida Caribbean Distillers, who Horton owes the great quality and taste of the cans to.
“We really leaned into our manufacturer for guidance to see who they recommended the most,” Horton told us. “That's why we ended up with them. We're so happy we did, because they've nailed it to perfection.”
After an era of focusing hard on the Horton Rum launch, it’s finally here. Horton is elated to bring the cheeky ‘have more fun, drink Horton Rum’ motto to shelves.
“I just can't wait for people to get it and try it, because so far, every feedback we've gotten has been so positive and everybody's been so excited for it,” she said. “It brings people together, helps them to have a good time, and just puts a smile on their face. Especially in today's world, I feel like we can use as many smiles as possible.
All three of the coconut rum canned cocktails are available to shop online only at DrinkHorton.com. Please drink responsibly.
