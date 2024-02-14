12 Super Cozy Target Throw Pillows For A Room Makeover Under $25
When it comes to decorating your space, never underestimate the power of a throw pillow. Boring couch? Throw pillow. Bedspread missing a piece? Throw pillow. Need a simple boost of serotonin? Throw pillow. It's really a one-step solution to setting up your rooms in style.
Target throw pillows are arguably the best kind out there, because they come in a range of designs, different sizes, and are always very affordable. These 12 Target throw pillows can help you transform your home, all for under $25. Scroll for our top-favorite designs!
Threshold Woven Boucle Square Throw Pillow
Boucle is one of our favorite textures to decorate our rooms with, and this $20 throw pillow will definitely convince you of its magic powers. The neutral off-white color makes this Target-brand cushion super easy to move from your sofa to your bed. No wonder these Target throw pillows have a 5-star customer rating! To make this design last longer, make sure you wash the covers inside-out to preserve the fabric.
Threshold Luxe Velvet Oblong Mauve Decorative Pillow
Though it leans more decorative – and hear us out – this pink cushion would make the most excellent couch nap pillow. It measures 14x20 inches to accomodate all the leaning, laying, and lazing you want to do. The ruched velvet material lends a very luxe feel, but note that you can't remove or replace the insert since this pillow's seams are sewn shut. Nonetheless, this $20 design will retain its shape with loving care.
Opalhouse + Jungalow Round Embroidered Sun Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow
This sunny graphic is perfect for year-round decoration. It will make you long for summer in the wintertime, and allow you to further embrace the warm season once it finally rolls around.
The sun face on this cotton cushion is embroidered on in a thick, contrasting black thread that adds a fascinating texture all your guests will love to feel. As far as Target throw pillows go, this $20 pick works best for incorporating vibrant color into your rooms!
Pillowfort Heart Boucle Kids' Decorative Pillow
Heart-shaped anything always brings a touch of sweetness and self-love, which is as good an excuse as ever to snag this Target throw pillow for only $15! It's made of the same beloved boucle material we mentioned before, which is very cushy and unbelievably comfortable for your sofa, accent chairs, and bedspread alike. This design is available in light pink or a cream white to match your interior to a tee.
Threshold Long Faux Fur Round Throw Pillow
Customers adore this pom-pom pillow for adding a pop of fuzzy fun. One enthusiastic reviewer touts it for its versatility: "It is super soft but firm, very fluffy, seems to be of excellent quality, nice material, cool decor for any usage," they write. "The size is just right."
The rounded, shaggy character of this Target throw pillow is like an elevated take on popular 1990s home decor, infusing your place with a nostalgic feel. This cushion is now on sale for a good deal – $12, down from $20.
Threshold Oblong Windowpane Woven Decorative Green Throw Pillow
This $20 Target throw pillow provides the perfect touch of green without being too overwhelmed with color. It's subdued, but still a nice statement piece!
The front cover does differ from the material on the back, but each side is supremely soft, being crafted with a cotton blend. Consider this piece your plushest partner for evenings spent cozied up on the couch breezing through your current book.
Threshold Woven Striped Plaid Reverse Square Throw Pillow
Boasting one striped side and a plaid side on the other, this $15 square-shaped Target throw pillow is as versatile as they come. Plus, it's generously stuffed with a lavish filling for optimal relaxation, whether you're kicked back for movie night or napping next to your pet. The limited color palette makes this piece feel less grandma's-house and more cozy-chic.
Threshold Square Embroidered Floral Hearts Pillow
This $20 Target throw pillow definitely screams "Valentine's Day," but will last you and your space through the spring and summer seasons due to the tiny floral blooms dotted on the cute velvet cover. It's sure to be the #1 eye-catcher on your couch! Its square shape measures 18 inches long, so there's plenty of space to rest your head or prop up your back.
Mina Victory 'Welcome' Tufted Lumbar Throw Pillow
We love this tufted Target throw pillow because not only does it provide a warm welcome to anyone who walks through the door, it has a removable insert for easy cleaning, fluffing, and styling. This feature is absolutely preferred for regular upkeep, and if you plan to display this pillow in the day-to-day.
Aside from this cute royal blue color, you can shop this 12x21-inch design in blush pink, dark gray, or mustard yellow for just $20.
C&F Home Fern & Frog Pillow
If your interior design style favors earth tones and overall cottagecore vibes, this flora and fauna-covered throw pillow is just the thing your space has been missing! Its moderate size (14x22 inches, also available in 18x18 inches) makes it easy to place anywhere, especially considering its quick-drying, fade-resistant cover is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Grab it in either size for just $20 right now – it was previously $38.49.
Threshold Oversize Woven Jacquard Lumbar Tassel Throw Pillow
Nothing spices up a throw pillow like a few tassels. The brown twine tassels on each corner of this $20 Target throw pillow contrast seamlessly with the pink bohemian pattern spread across the front. The surface is textured, but not enough so that it's uncomfortable to lay on or lean against. The cushioned inside comes out from the inconspicuous zipper section to make cleaning super simple.
One shopper appreciates the quality of these Target throw pillows: "Good quality. It’s stiff enough to hold its shape and provide support but is still plush enough to be comfy. I’ve had mine for a couple months now and they still look great."
Pillowfort Sunshine Kids' Pillow
Give your room a dose of sunshine, even when the sun isn't exactly shining! This playful pillow is sure to put a smile on your face whenever you see it! Both the inside and outside of this $15 sun-shaped Target throw pillow are insanely soft, providing a supremely plush home base for weekend naps and lazy evenings year-round.
