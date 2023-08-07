Target Fall Decor Finds That Are Sure To Get You Excited For Fall
We may or may not already be snuggling up with our cable knit blankets and mugs of hot apple cider, and we need the home decor to match. Target has always been our go-to for stunning fall decor, and this year’s collection doesn’t disappoint.
Fall decor is all about three things: color, comfort, and character. You want pieces that can stand alone and coordinate with your existing home decor. Think neutral, textured vases mixed with warm florals, different patterned throw pillows and blankets in the same color scheme, and bold soy candles positioned on funky candle holders. Fall is all about natural elements, so bringing the natural grains of wood, dried fluffy pampas grass, clay, and thick fibers (like wool) into your space will give your space *just* the right vibe.
From rich oranges and deep reds to textured vases, quality faux florals and blankets galore, you’re bound to find pieces that will turn you into a homebody in no time.
Here are our favorite pieces from Target’s fall decor collection.
15" Faux Rusted Eucalyptus Arrangement - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($30)
Enhance any room in your home with this arrangement. You can place it just about anywhere for an instant accent of color, life and depth.
Lumbar Faux Leather Channel Stitch Decorative Throw Pillow - Threshold ($35)
Accent your bedroom with the luxe charm of this lumbar faux leather throw pillow. Featuring a solid-color design with channel stitch detailing all over, it will add a delightful touch to your bedroom or living room.
Euro Cotton Linen Blend Chambray Decorative Throw Pillow - Threshold ($30)
We love adding linen to our space, and these chic pillows are the perfect fusion of comfort and cuteness. Boasting a cotton-linen blend construction that feels gentle to the touch, toss it on any chair, sofa or bed for comfort, elegance and warmth.
50"x60" Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket - Madison Park ($85)
Get warm and cozy with this chunky knit throw. Soft and cozy, this handmade knit throw is perfect to snuggle up in and offers a shabby-chic addition to your home.
Ribbed Glass Jug Vase Dark Green - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($20)
This stunning vase will stand out in any space. The dark green glass vase features a cylindrical jug shape with vertical ribbed texture for stylish flair, and looks great displayed alone as a decoration or filled with florals or greenery.
24" Preserved Cream Bunny Tail Grass Stems Bundle - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($15)
Bundle together these gorgeous preserved cream bunny tail grass stems for the perfect touch of nature to your indoor space. Perfect for adding to vases or baskets with other greenery, it’s neutral tone will complement any home decor.
Faceted Ceramic Vase Brown - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($20)
This faceted ceramic vase makes a welcoming tabletop accent with a brown matte finish that blends well with any decor. Set it atop your mantelpiece, console table, sideboard, kitchen or entryway for the perfect touch of warmth.
Lidded Metal Pampas 4-Wick Jar Candle Brass Finish 20oz - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($20)
Instantly transform your abode into a sweet-smelling oasis with this candle. This metal jar candle features the refreshing perfume of black currant, and paired with its four-wick design, it will release ample scent into your space.
Multi-Faceted Ceramic Bud Vase Cream - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($10)
Update your tabletop pieces with this adorable bud vase. Place this watertight vase atop your dining table, console table, sideboard or shelf with other accent pieces and add some dried bunnytail grass in for the cutest fall accent.
Tiered Wood & Metal Nested Round Serving Stand Brass/Brown - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($45)
Add a functional and beautiful piece to your kitchen with this serving stand. Complete with a two-tier design, round wooden base and a gold-tone metal frame and legs, the nested design helps you save space, while the built-in loop makes carrying it easy. You can use it to display and serve baked treats, pies, and more.
Single Taper Metal Candle Holder Brass Finish - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($10)
This single taper candle holder features a cast aluminum frame in a brass finish for stunning display. The raised design makes it easy to hold one single taper candle, while the base's raised edges and flat bottom allow for easy tabletop placement. This stylish candle holder looks great as a stand-alone piece or paired with other candle holders or table centerpieces.
Marble Taper Candle Holder - Threshold designed with Studio McGee ($20)
Carved from marble, this decorative taper candle holder features a U shape to add artistic charm to your table decor. It's designed to hold two taper candles at each end, while the flat bottom makes it suitable for placing on any flat surface. Showcasing a natural marble finish for warmth, you can place it atop your mantel, coffee table, or arrange it beside a stack of books with a ceramic vase to add a decorative touch to your living space.
11" x 14" Vintage Floral Framed Wall Canvas - Threshold designed with Studio McGee ($20)
A must-have addition to any room, this framed floral canvas is sure to give your wall a little personality without overwhelming your other decor. This decorative wall canvas is encased in a gorgeous antique gold frame that offers clean style. Additionally, the design seamlessly blends with any decor, making for an easy addition with plenty of flair to match.
36" x 26" French Country Mantle Wood Mirror Natural - Threshold ($70)
Lend a farmhouse-inspired touch to your walls with the traditional design of this sturdy wooden framed mirror. Hang it over the fireplace mantel or in the hallway above the console for a stunning accent.
Faux Golden Ash Leaf Arrangement - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($30)
Brighten up your space with none of the maintenance required for a live plant with this artificial potted plant. Not only can it be used year-round, but it's faux golden ash leaf branches arranged together to offer a lively vibe to your home decor no matter where you place it.
Raised Metal & Glass Pillar Candle Lantern Copper - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($30)
This lantern candle features a metal frame in a copper finish to create a stunning display in your home. The raised design makes it convenient to hold and move from one place to another, while the easy-to-open door makes placing and removing the candle convenient. Whether you're entertaining guests after dark or creating a candlelit dining setting, this copper pillar candle lantern will help you create the right ambiance with additional lighting.
32" Wooden Decorative Tray with Metal Trim Brown/Brass - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ($45)
Add a decorative accent piece to your home decor with this rectangular tray featuring rounded corners to add a bit of style. Made with wood, this decorative tray is designed with metal trim in a brass finish for a mixed-material touch and classic style that suits any aesthetic well.
