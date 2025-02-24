The perfect pieces for your Easter celebrations.
Target’s “Adorable” Easter Decor Is Here – 11 Pieces All Under $10!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Easter is just around the corner, and Target is making it easier than ever to decorate for the holiday without breaking the bank. From disco ball eggs to cute lil’ bunnies, there are plenty of festive finds – all under $10!
Whether you’re hosting an Easter brunch or a spring-themed party, these adorable Target Easter decor pieces prove hosting (and making your space so cute) doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Scroll on for our 11 favorite Target Easter decorations under $10!
Target
Spritz Ceramic Easter Figurines
This 10-pack of mini Easter figurines are perfect for creating a mantle scene or sprinkling in place throughout your home for a touch of springtime!
Target
Room Essentials Chick Pillow
This sleepy chick pillow is so sweet for adding a touch of Easter spirit.
Target
Spritz Acrylic Bunny
This adorable bunny will not only work well for Easter, but you can easily keep him up all spring long for added cheer.
Target
Easter Floral Candle
You can never go wrong with some florals! Place this cutie next to a vase of fresh blooms to usher in the new season.
Target
Spritz Disco Eggs
Now it's a party with these iconic disco ball eggs – they'd make an egg-cellent (hehe) centerpiece, if you ask us!
Target
Threshold Easter Bunny Tufted Doormat
This bunny-shaped doormat is almost too cute to use! With this piece, your guests will feel all the spring vibes the moment they arrive.
Target
Large Gold Resin Bunny
Another cute accent for your mantle, desk, or bedside, this golden rabbit is nothing but cheerful for springtime.
Target
Easter Wreath
This $5 wreath has it all – from faux flowers and grass to adorably-speckled eggs – to brighten up your space.
Target
Easter Cracked Egg Basket
Your Easter candy haul has now found a home in this eye-catching ceramic basket! It has an iridescent shine that'll match any home decor vibe.
Target
Taper Candle Set
This candle set is perfect because you don't have to buy the tapers and the holders separately – it all comes together so you can easily start building your Easter tablescape!
Target
Easter Ceramic Wire Glasses Bunny
This smart lil' guy will be welcome on any bookshelf. We adore his wire glasses!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more adorable home decor finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.