For a budget-friendly treat.
15 Under-$15 Hidden Gems At Target You Can’t Pass Up This Month
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Targetis a total goldmine for budget-friendly finds, and these 15 hidden gems (all under $15!) make the best affordable ‘treat yourself’ moments. From home decor to beauty goodies, these Target picksare just waiting to be discovered! If you love the thrill of scoring fun stuff from Target, you came to just the right place.
Scroll on for 15 under-$15 hidden gems at Target you can’t miss this month!
Target
Daise Sunny Fragrance Body Mist
This $6 body mist not only comes in adorable flower-shaped bottle, but it smells like absolute heaven, carrying notes of vanilla and coconut so you can warm up your signature scent for spring!
Target
Glass Coconut Water & Orchid Jar Candle
The Target candle section hates to see us coming! Filled with plenty of under-$15 picks, you can typically always find an aroma your nose agrees with. This $5 jar in particular comes with fresh notes of coconut water and orchid for a "revitalizing" mood.
Target
Wild Fable Off The Shoulder Tank Top
Cute tops can be hard to shop for, especially if you're set on not breaking the bank. Luckily, this ultra-flattering off-the-shoulder striped tank is just $8 and wears super well with everything from mini skirts to classic jeans.
Target
EOS Shea Better Cashmere Whipped Oil Body Butter
This beloved body butter provides intense nourishment to your skin, so you can feel confident showing off come spring and summer! Thanks to its unique whipped texture, it feels undeniably luxe – but only goes for $13.
Target
A New Day Berry Basket Earring Set
The three earring designs that come in this pack will certainly give your jewelry box a nice springtime refresh. You can grab the trio at Target for just $10!
Target
MCoBeauty Jelly Cheek & Lip Stick
This "jelly" blush and lip stick reminds us exactly of a recent beauty launch... but it's available for way less. Shoppable for $9 in four fun shades, this product delivers on a dewy finish and is easily buildable, thanks to its sheer formula.
Target
Threshold Stoneware Cabbage & Bunny Dessert Bowl
Whether you've got an Easter party planned or not, you need this adorable $12 bunny bowl. It could make the perfect vessel for serving up cutie Easter desserts or even displaying your fave Easter candies!
Target
Brightroom Flocked Hangers
We don't know about you, but our closets are seemingly always in need of more hangers. This 10-pack is currently on sale for $5 – score!
Target
Threshold & Studio McGee Gingham Scalloped Edge Outdoor Lumbar Pillow
Gingham is the pattern of the spring season, and this $12 pillow makes decorating your space with it super easy. The scalloped edges add seasonal flair while the weather-, UV-, water- and fade-resistant outer shell infuses it with practicality, whether you place it inside or out!
Target
Wild Fable Lace Trim Seamless Jersey Tank Top
Need more spring basics? Target's got you covered. Case in point: this stunning lacy tank that comes in four iconic colors for just $10!
Target
MCoBeauty Makeup Grip Primer
This must be a dupe for a fan-favorite pick from Milk Makeup... super similar in the packaging, this $12 grippy primer claims to deliver a "slightly adhesive" feel to your skin after one application, allowing for a flawless base!
Target
Universal Thread 'Optimistic' Ribbed Cushioned Crew Socks
We can never pass up a fun pair of socks. These green babies boast a vibey font reading "optimistic," which is exactly what we are for springtime! Wear 'em with your go-to sneakers to easily add some more color into your look.
Target
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Scalloped Stoneware Dessert Bowls
This $15 set of 4 dessert bowls is about to make your midnight treat time so much cuter. Crafted with scalloped edges and four spring-y colors, these will look like a work of art in your cupboard, even when they're not in use.
Target
CeraVe Foaming Face Wash
We adore this foaming face wash for its gentle feel, but we love it so much more for the fact that one bottle is just $14 at Target.
Target
Wild Fable Gingham Bow Hair Clip Set
An easy way to step up your spring looks is with some fun accessories – AKA these cutie gingham hair clips! The 6-pack is just $5, and you could easily clip 'em into your hair, onto tops and dresses, or even snap some on your purse strap for a touch of playfulness.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved products!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.