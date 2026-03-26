This year marks a true gourmet glow-up when it comes to Easter candy. Confectioners are leaning into viral food trends like Dubai chocolate and beyond to inform their latest creations, and we are so here for it. Not only does the best Easter candy of 2026 taste great, it also looks stunning. Many of the top treats easily double as cute Easter basket stuffers, thanks to their polished packaging. Time to dig in!

Whether you’re hunting for a nostalgic Easter treat with a modern twist or the next sweet sure to become a sensation at home, these are the 8 best new Easter candies of 2026 that live up to the hype.

Target Lindt Dubai Chocolate Easter Eggs These Dubai-style milk chocolate eggs are stuffed with a succulent pistachio cream, crunchy kadayif, and almond brittle mixture that's downright addictive. As great as classic creme eggs are, this new iteration might just be better. The $13.99 box comes with six eggs to share... or blissfully keep all to yourself.

Compartés Compartés Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt Gift Box Spotted with numerous nested boxes filled with festive treats, this gorgeous 'egg hunt' gift box is packed with surprises that the whole fam can have fun with this Easter. You'll receive 20 of Compartés' best-selling chocolate truffles and the limited-edition box design for $139.95.

Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Rabbit-rific Sampler Tackle Box 'Snackle' boxes take on an entirely different vibe when they're loaded with all kinds of Easter candies. This offering comes with 12 different treats, from tiny chocolate eggs to bunny-shaped gummie—perfect if you simply just can't pick between the two! The box also makes an impressive Easter gift or charcuterie addition. Snag it for $21 (was $28) while it's still on sale.

Ethel M Chocolates Ethel M Chocolates Easter Collection Stocked with eight chocolate "gems," this egg-shaped box is an obvious choice for Easter gifting. Every piece is thoughtfully packaged, and the abundance of color adds undeniable festive flair to the holiday. The array features four delicious flavors: Milk Chocolate Strawberry Crème, Milk Chocolate Caramel Espresso, Dark Chocolate Peanut Toffee Crunch, and Dark Chocolate Fresh Squeezed Lemon Crème. Shop it for just $40 before Easter arrives.

Walmart HI-CHEW Easter Mix The addition of a mystery flavor in this Easter-themed assortment of HI-CHEW candies will be so fun for kiddos and adults alike. Since each treat is wrapped individually, grabbing the $11.48 bag is a no-brainer if you're putting together multiple Easter baskets this year.

Sockerbit Sockerbit Easter Gummy Mix This might just be the cutest medley of gummies we've ever seen. Its shapes range from flowers and fruits to little bunnies, all of which are perfect for snacking on throughout the Easter season. They'd even make adorable cake toppers! Available in a resealable bag for on-the-go sharing, the 8-ounce bag goes for just $12.

Godiva Godiva Chocolate Masterpiece Bunny Tin Stuffed with 15 individually-wrapped milk and dark chocolate treats, this bunny-shaped tin is such a sweet way to celebrate Easter. The tin itself makes it so you don't have to get too deep into wrapping your Easter gift. If you're keeping it for yourself, you can also use it as storage for any bite-sized Easter desserts you bake up. Snag it for $20 (was $24) before the holiday rolls around.

Target Trolli Easter Candy Garden Dwellers These new-for-2026 gummies resemble cute little garden creatures like snails, worms, ladybugs and more to reflect the spring season. Each bag is stuffed with strawberry, lime, orange, cherry, lemon, and blue raspberry flavors for added variety. They're almost too cute to eat... keyword: almost. Find the bag for $4.79 for a limited time.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best food finds and recipe ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.